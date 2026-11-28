Manchester United’s decision to invest in Joshua Zirkzee in the summer of 2024 has yet to yield dividends. The Red Devils were looking to add more firepower to their attack and competition for Rasmus Hojlund when they turned to the Dutch striker.

Fresh from lighting up Serie A with Bologna, Zirkzee was expected to work in tandem with the Dane and usher in the glory days at Old Trafford. Unfortunately, the Dutchman‘s first season ended in a whimper, as he picked up an injury and was sidelined for the final weeks.

Meanwhile, Hojlund was replaced with Benjamin Sesko in the summer of 2025, and Zirkzee has struggled for game time ever since. The Slovenian finished last campaign as the preferred focal point in attack, with the Dutchman playing second fiddle.

Sesko, meanwhile, has missed much of the current season due to a shin injury, offering Zirkzee the perfect opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI. Unfortunately, things have not worked out for him so far.

Zirkzee a peripheral figure at United

Zirkzee failed to convince former manager Michael Carrick, who deployed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the No. 9 role in the absence of Sesko this season. With the team dropping to the relegation zone, the Englishman was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

Mauricio Pochettino took charge last week as Carrick’s replacement, generating hope that Zirkzee could be afforded a lifeline. The Dutchman started last weekend’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Liverpool from the bench, but was selected to lead the line in midweek against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Unfortunately, Zirkzee failed to make an impact, with United having to rely on their mercurial skipper Bruno Fernandes to secure a 2-2 draw at the Estadio José Alvalade. The Dutch striker’s performance did not help his cause and he now remains linked with an exit in January.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Napoli are among the clubs keeping a close watch on the 25-year-old. An update on the saga has now emerged.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season vs 2026/27 Season Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Season 2025/26 2026/27 Apps 26 12 Minutes 702 301 Starts 5 1 Sub appearances 21 11 Goals 2 2 Non-penalty goals 2 2 Assists 1 0 Goals + assists 3 2 Minutes per goal 351 151 Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 xG (PL) 2.74 0.61 xA (PL) 0.34 0.11 xG + xA (PL) 3.08 0.72 Avg rating 6.54 6.63 Shots 19 12 Shots on target 9 5 Shot accuracy % 47.4% 41.7% Conversion % 10.5% 16.7% Passes 254 110 Accurate passes 189 76 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 74.4% 69.1% Key passes 12 5 Dribbles attempted 12 20 Dribbles completed 5 10 Dribble success % 41.7% 50.0% Tackles 12 1 Interceptions 1 0 Tackles + interceptions 13 1 Blocks 2 3 Duels 109 45 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Duels won 45 16 Duels won % 41.3% 35.6% Dribbled past 3 0 Fouls won 8 2 Fouls committed 9 6 Offsides 1 1 Yellow cards 4 1 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat 2025/26 2026/27 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Clean sheets 1 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

Napoli step up January Zirkzee pursuit

According to Radio Kiss Kiss, as relayed by Area Napoli, Napoli have already initiated contact with United to work out a move for Zirkzee in January. The report states: “Giovanni Manna is keeping tabs on Zirkzee.”

“Napoli’s sporting director is in fact in talks with Manchester United with a view to bringing the striker to Campania. Contact has also been made with the player’s entourage.”

The Red Devils also remain linked with a new striker ahead of the winter transfer window, so Zirkzee’s departure could raise funds for the move. The Dutchman has registered just 11 goals in 87 appearances for the Premier League giants to date.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Zirkzee remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January.

⚠️ His departure could depend on United’s ability to sign an able replacement.

TPP view

We believe that Zirkzee’s exit in January will depend on a lot of factors, including Sesko’s fitness and the arrival of a suitable replacement.

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images