Manchester United welcomed Brentford to Old Trafford in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino’s home debut.

First half

United’s first chance came in the fifth minute when Youri Tielemans played in Joshua Zirkzee, but his effort was straight at the keeper.

The home side started well, and they had another chance when Diogo Dalot’s cross was headed against the crossbar by Harry Maguire. From the very next corner, the centre-back had another header, but Caoimhin Kelleher got down well to make the save.

United kept up the pace, and a good move released Dalot down the right. He picked out Fernandes, but the captain headed well wide.

The home side started very well but were almost unfairly punished when Jayden Anthony’s overhead kick was excellently saved by the under-fire Senne Lammens against the bar. Amad was next to take on the Brentford defence, and his deep cross found Patrick Dorgu, who headed wide under little pressure.

United’s season has been a disaster, and any time there has been a glimmer of light, it has been quickly snuffed out.

In true 2026/2027 fashion, Callum Wilson was played in and smashed the ball at Lammens, but the Belgian could not keep it out. 1–0 to the visitors.

Pochettino’s side tried to respond, and a long ball was played up to Fernandes, but he lashed the ball wildly high and wide. Brentford had the next big chance after 28 minutes when Dango Ouattara went on a mazy run, but Lisandro Martinez did well to block the ball.

The Red Devils shot themselves in the foot once again when Mikkel Damsgaard cut open the home side and played in Ouattara, who found Wilson. He fired under Lammens when the Belgian should have done better again.

Fernandes won a free kick and hit the wall in United’s best chance in response to the second goal. Lisandro Martinez was next to have a pop, but he curled his effort wide from just outside the area.

The ball broke to Dorgu in the area, but his effort was scrambled wide.

The half-time whistle blew with another chorus of boos at Old Trafford, and Pochettino had another big half-time talk on his hands.

Second half

Joshua Zirkzee had United’s first chance of the second half when he beat the Brentford defence twice but then lashed his effort over the bar.

United launched a counter when Zirkzee played in Fernandes, and he laid the ball off to Dorgu, but his effort was well saved. On the hour mark, Tielemans almost got United back into it, and his long-distance effort hit the crossbar.

Kevin Schade broke through on goal, and Leny Yoro had to make a last-minute intervention to stop a third goal. After replays, it appeared the French defender had gotten away with a penalty and a possible red card.

United almost got their first when Mbeumo’s cross found Maguire, but his header was cleared off the line.

The Red Devils were playing with fire, and Dalot lost the ball high up the pitch. Schade sprinted away from Tielemans but fired wide when one-on-one.

Lacey received the ball on the right and cut in, but his shot was easily stopped by Kelleher.

In spite of United’s efforts, Brentford scored a third when Dalot failed to clear a corner and it fell to Kristoffer Ajer, who turned in the rebound. Hordes of United fans headed for the exit in the pouring rain.

A shell-shocked United side tried to find a consolation, but they and the crowd knew their race was run quite a while ago. Fernandes had a free kick, but once again he smashed it wide of the Bees’ goal.

Cunha almost added a late consolation, but his effort was cleared off the line. Things got even worse when Schade arrogantly chipped Lammens when played in to unbelievably give Brentford a fourth and send their travelling support into raptures.

The final whistle blew, and a furious Old Trafford booed off their lacklustre players.

Starting XI: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mainoo, Tielemans, Fernandes, Amad, Dorgu, Zirkzee

Subs: Shaw, Mbeumo, Cunha, Lacey, Mount

Man United results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L 25/11/2026 UEFA Champions League A Sporting CP 2-2 D 28/11/2026 Premier League H Brentford 0-4 L

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images