Manchester United suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Saturday, 28 November, at Old Trafford in the Premier League. A Callum Wilson brace, coupled with goals from Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade helped the Bees secure all three points and kept Mauricio Pochettino waiting for his first win.

The Argentine made two changes to the team that came away from the Estádio José Alvalade with a 2-2 Champions League draw against Sporting CP in midweek. Diogo Dalot replaced Noussair Mazraoui at the back, while Bryan Mbeumo made way for Patrick Dorgu.

That meant that Senne Lammens had Dalot, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez ahead of him. Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans continued in the middle of the park, having now started every game under the Argentine manager.

In attack, Dorgu and Amad were stationed either side of Joshua Zirkzee, who started at Old Trafford for the first time since December 2025. Bruno Fernandes, who scored a brace in midweek, recovered from an illness scare to continue in his preferred No. 10 role.

United suffer another defeat

United started the game well and had multiple chances to go ahead but failed to get the ball in the back of the net. They were subsequently punished in the 19th minute when Callum Wilson put the visitors ahead against the run of play.

The goal pumped confidence into the Bees, who began to threaten the Red Devils’ backline. Things then went from bad to worse for Pochettino’s team when Wilson scored his second of the game in the 32nd minute.

United tried to get back into the game but ended the break trailing by two goals. The Red Devils stepped up the pressure after the break, but Brentford refused to budge and even scored through Ajer in the 82nd minute.

Schade added a fourth in second-half injury time to compound United’s woes and inflict their second 4-0 defeat in the last three game. While the attack’s inability to score will frustrate fans, there will also be questions asked of Lammens, who had an outing to forget.

Senne Lammens Stats: 2026/27 Season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 12 5 17 Minutes 1079 450 1529 Starts 12 5 17 Avg rating 6.68 6.55 6.64 Saves 40 11 51 Goals conceded 12 4 16 Save % 76.9% 73.3% 76.1% Clean sheets 0 1 1 Penalties saved 0 0 0 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions xG conceded (PL) 22.22 – 22.22 Goals prevented (PL) 10.22 – 10.22 Passes 305 141 446 Accurate passes 193 93 286 Pass accuracy % 63.3% 66.0% 64.1% Yellow cards 0 1 1 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 2 12

Lammens has another outing to forget

Lammens arrived at the game under scrutiny following his poor performance against Sporting CP in midweek. The Belgian was out to redeem himself against the Bees, but his afternoon soon turned into a nightmare.

The 24-year-old registered 29 touches of the ball and made 28 passes with a mere 61% accuracy. He did not register any key passes and attempted 19 long balls, only eight of which found a teammate.

Surprisingly, Lammens did not make a single save in the game and could not register a punch either. He did, however, make one high claim and perhaps should have done better for three of the four goals.

With an upcoming trip to Newcastle United next week, Pochettino could have a decision to make regarding his No. 1 spot. Lammens has now conceded 26 goals in 12 games, so perhaps it is now time to give Karl Darlow a chance in midweek.

All Stats from Sofascore.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images