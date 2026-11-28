

Manchester United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brentford in Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 4 – He was feeble for the first goal and should have dealt far better with a shot that was aimed directly at him

Diogo Dalot 4 – An acceptable performance. He began well by delivering two good crosses in the early stages, but his contribution dwindled somewhat as Brentford assumed control. Played Kevin Schade onside for the fourth.

Finishing touches ⏱️ https://t.co/OJv14bHGju — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

Leny Yoro 4 – He was too soft on Wilson for Brentford’s second goal and fell asleep, affording the England international a free run at goal. He got away with what could have been a penalty.

Harry Maguire 5 – A set-piece threat for United but he was twisted and turned by Wilson for the visitors’ opener.

Lisandro Martinez 3 – Just not at it and struggled against Sango Ouattara. Hooked at half-time.

Kobbie Mainoo 4 – One of his poorer games this season. Slow to the ball, not strong enough in his duels and dominated, especially by Mikkel Damsgaard.

Youri Tielemans 4 – Although a fine effort of his struck the woodwork, his overall performance in the pivot was just as laboured as Mainoo’s. He was caught flat-footed for the third goal, which sealed the game for Brentford.

The Reds hit the woodwork again! Youri Tielemans watches on as his left-footed shot from range strikes the crossbar… https://t.co/aYFhkGTFgM — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

Bruno Fernandes 5 – He endeavoured to make things happen, but very little was coming off for him.

Amad 5 – A bright start, but he eventually drifted out of the game and was dispossessed in the lead-up to Brentford’s first goal.

Patrick Dorgu 3 – He was presented with multiple opportunities to score but was unable to hit the target. One can only speculate what might have been had he converted at least one.

Joshua Zirkzee 4 – While there were some nice touches and effective hold-up play, overall he was not nearly threatening enough in the striker’s role.

Full-time. https://t.co/6hDiXpUebs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2026

Substitutes

Luke Shaw 5 – Decent on his return from injury.

Bryan Mbeumo 4 – Didn’t really make a difference, and certainly no improvement on Amad.

Matheus Cunha 4 – Waste of a substitution.

Shea Lacey 5 – Tested the goalkeeper with a powerful effort and looked to take his man on.

Mason Mount 4 – Game was already lost by the time he came on.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images