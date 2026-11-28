

Manchester United will be looking to pick up their first Premier League win in three months when they take on Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

There have been sparks of the team’s revival under Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino, but defensive mistakes and refereeing errors have reportedly meant the Red Devils are yet to pick up their first win under the Argentine.

Manchester United, 2026/27 Date H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 A Everton 2-2 D 13/09/2026 H Manchester City 0-1 L 20/09/2026 A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 H Tottenham 1-1 D 18/10/2026 A Leeds 1-1 D 25/10/2026 H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 A Chelsea 0-2 L 08/11/2026 H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 A Liverpool 0-4 L

The Red Devils have no time to dwell on these, as they need to escape the relegation zone and fast.

The new head coach has made two changes from the midweek game against Sporting CP to make sure that first three points arrive today.

Bruno Fernandes makes the cut

Despite his calamitous performance in Portugal, Senne Lammens keeps his place in goal.

In front of him, Diogo Dalot starts at right-back, while Lisandro Martinez slots in on the left. Harry Maguire partners Leny Yoro in the heart of the defence after their solid showing in the Champions League.

In midfield, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes all start. There were doubts that the club captain could miss out due to illness.

However, he has recovered and he will be key to unlocking the Bees backline, which has conceded only 11 times all season.

Changes in attack

There are changes up front from the Liverpool game, with both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo dropped. The Cameroonian, in particular, has struggled to make an impact in the last few weeks.

Pochettino once again keeps his faith in Joshua Zirkzee, who impressed against Sporting with his link-up play.

Patrick Dorgu also starts. The head coach has attacking options on the bench should he need them.

Fans will be eager to see Shea Lacey in action, while Luke Shaw also makes the matchday squad.

Ayden Heaven, who is being linked with an exit in January, once again misses out.

Starting XI: Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Tielemans, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes (c), Dorgu; Zirkzee.

Substitutes: Darlow, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw, Mount, Santos, Cunha, Mbeumo, Lacey.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images