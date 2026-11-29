

Manchester United U21s steamrolled the opposition in a dominant 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace U21s.

These are our player ratings for the match. You can read a detailed match report here.

(A score of six is around average.)

Ratings

Dermot Mee – 7 – Didn’t have too much to do throughout the match but did well to claim any high balls into the box when Palace had a rare venture forward.

Jaydan Kamason – 8.5 – Not involved in possession as much as Amass on the other side but, when he was, he made it count with a goal and assist. His engine allowed him to get up and down the pitch and act as almost a second winger.

Albert Mills – 7.5 – Found himself under pressure a couple of times in possession but did well to work his way out of it and made one important block.

Reece Munro – 7.5 – Did well mopping up any long balls and didn’t give Palace’s forwards a chance to ever really gain control of possession.

Harry Amass – 8.5 – Calmness personified, he was United’s out ball under any pressure. Even when surrounded by three opposition players, he found space and was able to move the ball forward. His quick one-touch passing with Missin and Jack Fletcher was the source of a lot of United’s dominance. At the end, he even moved to right-back and looked just as comfortable pushing inside into midfield.

Tyler Fletcher – 8 – Shielded the back line perfectly, stopping Palace from even getting in United’s half for the majority of the game. In possession, he moved the ball forward quickly, particularly picking out his brother between the lines to keep United on the front foot.

Jim Thwaites – 8 – Took his goal well and displayed his passing range with some excellent driven balls out to the wings. Despite not being as physically robust as the two Fletchers, he also made good defensive contributions out of possession and wasn’t shy of throwing himself into challenges against bigger opponents.

Victor Musa – 7 – Played a couple of nice balls into the area and could have had an assist on another day.

Jack Fletcher – 9 – A stellar performance, he was the key man behind United’s total domination. He played a part in nearly every attack, finishing with just one chance but was directly involved in three of the four goals. Just as important as his clever passing though was his reading of situations to immediately pounce on any loose balls and not give Palace any time on the ball, pinning the visitors back into their own half.

Ashton Missin – 8.5 – A performance like a Duracell bunny, he never stopped moving whether in or out of possession and got his rewards with a well-taken goal. He linked well with Amass and Jack Fletcher down the left wing, which was United’s main area of attack, and even when things didn’t work out, his relentless work rate on the counter-press saw possession won back quickly on most occasions.

Enzo Kana-Biyik – 8 – Scored his second goal of the campaign with another header. He spent parts of the match uninvolved but still offered a presence as a focal point in attack even when he didn’t get directly involved, which made a difference from previous matches without a natural striker. Also added an assist with an easy pass to Missin.

Substitutes

Samuel Lusale – 7 – Made an immediate impact on his introduction to set up Kamason for the fourth goal. Could have had a goal or two of his own as well with better finishing but he slotted in directly for Missin with relentless movement and directness that caused issues.

Bendito Mantato – 6 – Didn’t get involved much off the bench and kept it simple when he did.

Amir Ibragimov – 6.5 – Should have had an assist with a clever pass to Lusale and created a few openings late on.

Christian Orozco – 5.5 – Still adapting to the pace of the game and needs to play to the whistle, having coughed up the ball in a dangerous area expecting a soft free-kick.

Diego Leon – 6 – Didn’t make much of an impact off the bench.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images