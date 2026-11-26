

Not signing a left-back has come back to bite Manchester United.

An injury to the club’s only natural left-back, Luke Shaw, has forced them to rely on makeshift options, several of whom have struggled badly. The position has become the Red Devils’ clearest weakness.

Luke Shaw injury 2026-27 Injury or suspension: Muscle injury · From: 2026-10-11 · To: 2026-11-22 Stat Luke Shaw Days out 43 Matches missed 7 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 27 Nov 2026

Last week United chief executive Omar Berrada told Sky Sports :

“It’s widely reported we looked for reinforcement in the left-back position… could we have signed an additional defender? Yes, but we have to find the right players at the right value. There’s no point spending £40–50m on players we don’t think improve the team.”

As the winter transfer window approaches, United are therefore expected to stick to that transfer principle:

They will not sign just any left-back; they want someone who genuinely improves the side. Archie Brown could be that player.

The Fenerbahçe left-back has long been linked with Old Trafford, yet United have never acted on their interest.

Tempting Archie Brown release clause

A golden opportunity has now arisen. German transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Brown has a €23 million (£19 million) release clause that can be triggered this winter, and the 24-year-old is keen on a move to the Premier League.

🚨🆕 Archie Brown has a release clause worth around €23m, valid for both the winter and summer transfer windows. The 23 y/o is a regular starter at Fenerbahçe and has also impressed with some very strong performances in the Champions League. Under contract until 2028, a move… pic.twitter.com/NKQljznnRd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2026

Man United must seize Archie Brown transfer opportunity

United reportedly have a £50 million winter budget, with a striker also viewed as a crucial signing for Mauricio Pochettino. If Ineos are wise and want a successful winter transfer window, they must pounce on Brown.

He is athletic, bombs forward down the left flank and thrives in high-tempo football without needing time to adapt to physical duels – ideal for Pochettino’s style. He offers progressive carries, crosses and goals while contributing clearances, interceptions and tackles, making him one of the most complete left-backs available.

Securing a player of Brown’s quality for £19 million would be daylight robbery.

It would strengthen a major weakness while still leaving room to address other areas, like the attack, as Pochettino fights to keep United in the Premier League.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

