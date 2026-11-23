Unfortunately, Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s project began with a defeat, leaving the team stuck exactly where Michael Carrick left it.

Eight points from 11 league games is the worst start United have ever made in Premier League history.

As the Evening Standard analyses it, history suggests the Red Devils are most likely to go down.

History should have Man United worried about relegation

The Standard notes that, at this stage last season (11 games played), struggling Tottenham Hotspur had 18 points. Even so, they had to wait until the final day of the season to guarantee Premier League safety.

That aside, the outlet points out: “Over the past 20 years, at least one team in the bottom three after 11 games has gone on to be relegated by the end of the season.” So one of Sunderland, United and Crystal Palace faces the drop.

They also add that “in total, 56.66 per cent of clubs in the relegation zone after 11 matches have finished there.”

They go on to note that “over the last 20 years, 31 teams with eight points or fewer from their opening 11 fixtures failed to survive; only 24 sides stayed up with that starting tally.”

However, they then clarify that “teams with only eight points and sitting in the relegation zone after 11 games have survived on just two previous occasions.”

Only Newcastle in 2006/07 and Southampton in 2019/20 were in the relegation zone with those points or fewer and survived. These statistics paint a tough picture of how hard it will be for United to stay up.

Pochettino will have to pull off a Houdini act if he is to keep United afloat rather than watch them sink like their rivals.

Against Liverpool, though, it was clear what the Argentine must sort out first if United are to turn things around.

Pochettino must shore up the Red Devils’ defence, while INEOS must back him with signings

Pochettino needs to find a way to shore up the team’s back line. This team cannot continue giving away cheap goals. They must start keeping clean sheets, having failed to record a single one in the league this season. Shockingly, having conceded 34 goals, they are the team to have conceded the most goals in Europe’s top eight leagues thus far this season.

That said, while the new United head coach may be able to improve United’s defending with the players at his disposal, INEOS will need to back him with quality defensive signings in the winter window.

Having put themselves at risk of relegation by not sacking Carrick earlier, United must not be afraid to spend in January. That may be the only way they can support Pochettino’s Houdini act and save the club from the drop.

Man United stats 2026 Stat Matches 36 Wins 15 Draws 10 Losses 11 Goals for 61 Goals against 57 Goal difference 4

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

