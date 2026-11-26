Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has sent a warning to Mauricio Pochettino over signing players from the United States men’s national team (USMNT).

USMNT link

Pochettino’s appointment in succession to Michael Carrick generated a wave of transfer speculation linking the club with players from the USMNT.

Given United’s dire form, a significant outlay in the January transfer window has become necessary, and players from the USMNT are understandably keen to reunite with Pochettino at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s record this season across all competitions Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 22/11/2026 Premier League A Liverpool 0-4 L 25/11/2026 UEFA Champions League A Sporting CP 2-2 D

Midfielder Weston McKennie refused to rule out a switch to United, although he later made it clear that he is currently fully focused on Juventus.

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun has also reportedly been mentioned as being on United’s radar ahead of January. United are currently scouring the market for reinforcements at striker after Benjamin Sesko’s injury and the uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s future. Balogun starred for the USMNT at the World Cup.

Among the other USMNT players reportedly linked with United are Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Julian Hall.

Managers at crisis clubs naturally tend to lean towards players they already know and trust, a category in which Pochettino certainly falls.

However, Howard has warned the United boss against signing USMNT players.

Howard warns Pochettino

Speaking on Unfiltered Soccer, alongside former USMNT colleague Landon Donovan, Howard stressed that American players are unlikely to inspire the kind of confidence Pochettino will be hoping for.

The former goalkeeper remarked, “I would be very careful if I was Poch, to take an American to United. The perception of American players is still very low in Europe … very low.”

He added, “It’s chaos at United right now. Pochettino is very clever and probably knows only one or two could play for at United at its best.”

“[He] probably doesn’t want to make one of the U.S. guys his first couple of signings.”

Pochettino might have his eyes on bringing Americans to United, but Tim says he should be careful. https://t.co/0fvEyrXcGT — Unfiltered Soccer (@UnfilteredSoccr) November 23, 2026

United are next in action on Saturday when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford.

Featured image by Jeff Dean via Getty Images