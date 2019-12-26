Manchester United’s £25 million bid for Dejan Kulusevski may be too late

Manchester United have tabled a bid for exciting Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, according to Calciomercato.com.

As reported here recently, United’s interest in Kulusevski could be one of the January transfer stories that should be taken a little more seriously as the 19-year-old is very much a Solskjaer-type player.

And now the Red Devils have made that interest formal with a £25 million offer, the Italian outlet claims.

In his first 17 games in Serie A Kulusevski has scored four goals and registered seven assists. The young Swede’s outstanding performances for Parma while on loan from Atalanta have attracted bids from a number of clubs, with Inter having tabled £30 million and Napoli around £21 million.

Atalanta are reported to have accepted that Kulusevski will not return to Bergamo and are ready to cash in on the talented youngster, having set an asking price of around £34 million.

Whilst it would be unusual for a loaned out player to be sold halfway through a season, agent Stefano Sem admitted last week that the player could move for the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’. This would appear to have given encouragement to United to make their move now rather than see his stock rise and competition increase even further.

However, it may already be too little, too late for the Red Devils. Sportmediaset via Sempreinter believes that Inter Milan have already won the race for the Swede’s signature. It is claimed that the Nerazzurri have agreed a deal that will be secured in January but completed only in June after Kulusevski’s loan spell at Parma has finished.