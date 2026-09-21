Things go from bad to worse for Sesko as United consider January move for 30-yo striker

Manchester United dropped two more points in the Premier League, failing to beat Fulham, who were rock bottom of the table heading into the clash in the capital.

Matheus Cunha once again led United’s attack, and the Red Devils once again lacked a focal point, with the Brazilian moving all over the field to little effect. Once Cunha was pushed out wide on the left, he looked better and managed to score United’s only goal to salvage a point late in the game.

Carrick has been forced to play Cunha in a number nine role because Benjamin Sesko has struggled with form and fitness this term. He is set to withdraw from international duty after another injury setback.

Manchester United considering signing Serhou Guirassy

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are “looking into sensational January move” for Serhou Guirassy.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in German football over the past three seasons, having scored 64 goals for Dortmund and 44 goals for VfB Stuttgart.

Serhou Guirassy Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Bundesliga 4 2 2 - - Champions League 1 2 - - - DFL Supercup 1 - - Total 6 4 2 - -

It is understood United are continuing to assess their attacking options ahead of January, with Guirassy among the players being closely monitored by the club’s scouting department.

The 30-year-old has allegedly been on United’s radar for quite some time and was considered in 2023.

Guirassy’s impressive scoring record have previously put him on the radars of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but it is United who have “continued to look closely at his situation as they assess how their attacking options could develop over the coming months.”

What will happen to Benjamin Sesko

Sesko, 23, moved to United from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig last year. The Slovenian has shown glimpses of promise, but he is still not ready to lead the club’s attacking line.

It is believed United are not looking to move on from Sesko, who remains an important part of their plans. Still, the report adds “the club have also been looking at more experienced options should Joshua Zirkzee depart.”

Having said that, TEAMtalk insist United are yet to make a final decision on making a move for the Dortmund forward.

Furthermore, the Bundesliga giants are reportedly not currently looking to lose players from a squad they believe can mount a serious challenge for the title.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in the player has been reported previously

✅ United need an experienced number nine

⚠️ The journalist has a poor track record

TPP view

United certainly need a player like Guirassy, but at this point he may not be any more than one of many options on their scouting radar.

Feature image Selim Sudheimer via Getty Images