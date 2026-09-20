Leeds make key decision on red-hot Man United target’s future

Manchester United are unlikely to have a free run at Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they wish to sign him to solve their goalscoring woes. The English striker has received a new lease of life since joining Leeds United as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Calvert-Lewin had an injury-riddled stint with Everton after arriving on Merseyside in the summer of 2016 from Sheffield United. Leeds decided to bet on him, and it has turned out to be a masterstroke.

The Englishman registered 15 goals in 39 games last season, showing no signs of the fitness woes that troubled him during his time with the Toffees.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 35 30 14 1 3 - - 2,730' FA Cup 3 1 1 - - - - 193' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - - 32' Total 39 31 15 1 3 - - 2,955'

Former United striker Michael Owen recently said that the club made a mistake by not moving for Calvert-Lewin, sending the rumour mill into overdrive. It now appears that Leeds United have already made a decision regarding the Englishman’s future.

Leeds will not consider Calvert-Lewin exit

According to Football Insider, Leeds have no desire to listen to offers for their star man any time soon. The report states: “Leeds United have no plans to entertain offers for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the near future, sources have told Football Insider.”

Calvert-Lewin is under contract at Elland Road until 2028, so Leeds are under no pressure to let him go either. The Englishman has enjoyed an impressive start to the new campaign as well, scoring four goals in six games in all competitions.

That has earned him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad ahead of the international break and has further added to speculation regarding his future. United’s recent struggles in front of goal suggest that they could do with a player of his calibre in the squad.

However, it now appears that prising him away from Leeds United could prove to be a very hard ask.

Leeds relaxed about Calvert-Lewin situation

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “Leeds gave Calvert-Lewin the chance to join on a free transfer when he left Everton, and he’s really repaid them for that.”

“He’s been outstanding for them since last season, and has enjoyed a strong start to the new season and has proven a real handful for Premier League defences again.”

“Leeds are extremely happy with Calvert-Lewin and how he’s progressed since he made the switch to Elland Road last summer.”

“He’s under contract until 2028, and Leeds are relaxed about the whole situation, they are not expecting to lose Calvert-Lewin at any stage in the near future.”

Final Thoughts

With Benjamin Sesko yet to find his rhythm at Old Trafford, Calvert-Lewin could emerge as a tempting proposition for United in 2027. However, the player will turn 30 in March, which could be a dealbreaker for INEOS.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Calvert-Lewin not a priority striker target for United.

✅ Player is a key figure for Leeds United, who have no reason to let him leave.

TPP view

We believe that Leeds are unlikely to consider any offers for their prized asset any time soon.

Featured image by Stu Forster via Getty Images