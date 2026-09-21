The staggering reason JJ Gabriel wants Man United exit, it’s brutal



The reason why youngster JJ Gabriel is demanding to leave Manchester United has surfaced, and it may come as sobering news to the top brass.

Imminent exit

United were rocked last week when Gabriel officially tabled a request to leave with immediate effect.

Gabriel, who has been at the club since 11, is widely considered the best prospect in the youth ranks. Rarely, if ever, has a United youngster commanded the kind of hype and buzz that surrounds him.

The 15-year-old may have made his senior United debut last week during the Carabao Cup clash against Fulham but his demand to exit forced the club to halt those plans.

United insist they have no desire to let Gabriel go and are fighting tooth and nail to retain him. Meanwhile, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are working hard to lure him to their sides.

Real Madrid are believed to be working on a deal for Gabriel, while he has also held talks with Barcelona. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as admirers of the teenager.

It certainly seems like United are facing a losing battle and now, the Daily Mail have revealed the main motivator behind Gabriel’s decision to part ways.

Gabriel’s decision

According to the news outlet, Gabriel and his representatives feel that United are lagging behind other European heavyweights and as such, Old Trafford no longer represents the ideal environment for his development.

It’s understood that United’s drastic decline since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement is the driving force behind Gabriel’s push to leave.

“A source close to the family explained that United are ‘far away’ from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, as well as domestic rivals Arsenal and Manchester City, and that they want him to ‘learn from the best’ to maximise his talents.”

The Daily Mail claim that source informed them, “His dad has ambitions for his son to be the best in the world and play with the best and learn from the best and right now that’s not current situation at United – far from it.”

Ali Barat is heading up Gabriel’s efforts to find a new employer, though other parties are also in contention and could yet get involved.

That Gabriel feels United, long considered the nation’s foremost home for emerging talent, is no longer suitable for him will be a sobering realisation for both the hierarchy and the fans.

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