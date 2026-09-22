PL club threaten to derail United’s pursuit of red-hot full-back with two goals this season

Manchester United are expected to sign a new left-back in 2027 after failing to address the position this summer. The Red Devils’ summer plans were focused entirely on midfield, although they did sign goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a Bosman move.

However, INEOS directed all their resources to the middle of the park, which had been weakened by Casemiro’s departure. Having signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba for the job, the Premier League giants then turned their attention to the left-back position.

United initially identified Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as the ideal candidate for the job, while Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde was also on their wish list. Although, the Red Devils failed to sign either, they are expected to rekindle their interest next year, with the Spanish left-back’s position already subject to speculation.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, however, suggests that United have also identified Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell as an option for the job.

Mitchell’s steady rise with Palace

Mitchell joined Palace’s academy in 2016 before breaking into the senior side in 2020. His rise with the first team has been steady, and his recent performances have caught the eye of clubs across the Premier League.

Last season, the 27 year old registered three goals and four assists in 55 games, helping the Eagles win the Conference League. This campaign, he has managed two goals already in six games across competitions, starting every game.

Tyrick Mitchell Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 2 - - - 421' UEFA Europa League 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 6 6 2 - - - 511'

Mitchell’s efforts have already forced United to consider him as an option to bolster their left-back position. The Englishman’s pace, strength and positional awareness make him a fantastic choice to replace the ageing Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

Mitchell has also added a goal threat to his game this season, and he could hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams having registered over 200 appearances in the Premier League. The player’s contract expires in less than 12 months, adding more intrigue to the saga.

However, a fresh update has now emerged that could threaten to derail the Red Devils’ plans.

Palace determined to keep Mitchell

According to Football Insider, United are keeping a close eye on Mitchell. The report states: “Manchester United are set to continue to ‘keep tabs’ on Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell this season, sources have told Football Insider.”

The report, however, insists that Palace are determined to keep hold of their star asset, adding: “The Eagles are understood to be ‘doing everything they can’ to keep hold of the defender, whose consistency is drawing prying glances from elsewhere.”

The Red Devils are reportedly enticed by the player’s experience in the English top flight. The report continues: “Sources say that United also view Mitchell’s ample Premier League experience as a big tick in his name.”

Football Insider also confirms that Liverpool and Chelsea are among Mitchell’s other suitors.

Final Thoughts

Shaw started every game in the Premier League last season, but has already missed three of United’s seven games in all competitions this campaign. It is clear that the Red Devils must invest in a new left-back in 2027 and Mitchell ticks a lot of boxes.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Football Insider has a decent record with Premier League news.

✅ United’s interest in Mitchell has previously been covered in TPP.

TPP view

We believe that it is quite likely that Crystal Palace will push to tie Mitchell down to a new deal.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images