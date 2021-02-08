Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Paul Pogba injury

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the news fans did not want to hear in regards to Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner had to be substituted off the field during the 3-3 draw vs Everton, though he was taken off when the score was still 1-0 in his side’s favour.

Perhaps had Pogba remained on, United may have held onto their lead rather than collapsing to allow the visitors to steal a point.

The former Juventus man had only just won the January player of the month award for his fantastic performances of late so his injury couldn’t be timed more poorly.

Hopefully Pogba can recover quickly and still maintain his form, as the last time he returned from injury, he needed some time to get going again.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “It’s an injury that will take a few weeks to heal.

“He’s just started his recovery, working with the medical staff and we’ll get him back as soon and as safely as we can.

“Of course, Paul has been very important for us and we’re not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely.

“You never want to be injured and, especially, now Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football.

“For us, we just have to take as many points and wins as possible, when you lose players.

“We’ve been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can’t moan too much.”

The Peoples Person covered how Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was thoroughly impressed with Pogba after the win over Fulham and is clearly a fan of his.

The former academy graduate had appeared to finally adjust to his deeper role, with Solskjaer playing him there in order to accommodate Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese magician has been sensational since his transfer but there were question marks the two superstars could play together, until now.

