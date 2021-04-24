Manchester United fans’ anti-Glazer protest at OId Trafford: Pictures and Videos

Thousands of fans have gathered outside Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground this afternoon to protest against the club’s current owners and the ownership structure.

The recently failed European Super League project has given rise to a new wave of protests and demonstrations aiming to prevent United’s controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, from continuing to have free and unfettered power to control the club’s destiny.

United fans are determined to remove the Glazer family from the club. Many are currently campaigning for the government to legislate for the 50+1 ownership model to be adopted in English football. The 50+1 model used in Germany requires that the majority ownership of a club remains in fans’ hands, removing the ability of investors such as the Glazers to have a controlling stake in a club.

Wielding banners saying ‘Glazers out’ and ‘Unfit and improper’, fans are swarming around Sir Matt Busby’s statue, peacefully but forcibly making their voices heard.

Now onto everyone's favourite "You are my Solskjaer" rings out amidst the blend of red, gold, and green flares at the #GlazersOut protest. pic.twitter.com/pr29YnFtXs — Mike Parrott (@MikeParrott_) April 24, 2021

United fans at the Trinity statue, KEEP PUSHING 🔰#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/XGRYiaRtkO — UtdXclusive 🔰 (@UtdXclusive) April 24, 2021

More great banners on display at the #GlazersOut protest at Old Trafford. pic.twitter.com/ZnbBSsWl4z — Mike Parrott (@MikeParrott_) April 24, 2021

With another major protest scheduled for next Sunday before the Premier League tie with Liverpool, United fans are making themselves heard in no uncertain terms. Fans of other clubs from the breakaway league, including Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, have also taken to the streets to demonstrate their determination to rid English football clubs of destructive and commercially-motivated foreign ownership.



