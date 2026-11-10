Home » Michael Carrick kept hanging as INEOS’ final call might be delayed amid Mauricio Pochettino roadblocks

Michael Carrick kept hanging as INEOS’ final call might be delayed amid Mauricio Pochettino roadblocks

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Carrick

As things stand, Manchester United are yet to issue any statement regarding Michael Carrick’s future heading into the November international break.

The head coach was given three games to save his job, and despite recent promising signs, INEOS are edging closer to pulling the plug.

The hierarchy is set to hold discussions with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco before making a final decision. However, discussions with several candidates are ongoing behind the scenes.

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the surprise favourite, but there are roadblocks that the Red Devils need to overcome before bringing the USMNT boss on board.

Carrick could be around for a while longer

Until all the details are ironed out, the 20-time English league champions might keep the former United midfielder around.

He is taking training as usual, even though he is aware of the club looking at a replacement. Clear communication to save him from embarrassment has sadly been missing.

Things could get murkier if The Telegraph are to be believed. They have reported that Carrick could be set to take training until Thursday, which means an imminent announcement is not expected.

“Carrick took training at United’s Carrington base on Tuesday, after a scheduled Monday off, arriving at 7.15am in his black Land Rover to work with the players not called up by their countries, including Harry Maguire, Mason Mount and Matthijs de Ligt.

INEOS should have handled this better

“At one stage it was thought he would be informed of his fate later in the day. As things stand, Carrick is planning to take training again on Wednesday and, potentially, Thursday as he continues his duties.”

Pochettino has a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League play-off with Haiti to negotiate, and only after that will he be willing to take up the offer.

That might leave him with very little time to prepare for the Liverpool game, so INEOS feel it is best to keep the group working and ready for whoever eventually takes up the mantle.

However, it is clear that INEOS should have handled this transition a lot better and the current boss deserved a more respectable sendoff instead of all the entire saga playing out in public.

Eddie Howe is another name ready to take charge, having already turned down the chance to return to management. Jason Wilcox is a big supporter, but the Glazers, who are the majority shareholders, prefer the Argentine.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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