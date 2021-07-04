Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United look to secure Luke Shaw’s future

Manchester United will reportedly tie Luke Shaw down following a sensational season that has carried on into the summer.

The talented defender has been undroppable for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has been key to some of the team’s best play.

Shaw has reinvented himself under the legendary Norwegian and has managed to finally fulfil the potential everyone knew he once had.

The England full-back hasn’t had the best of times since joining from Southampton many years ago.

Shaw initially needed to adjust and once he had some decent form, he suffered a horrible injury followed by being managed by Jose Mourinho who hated him.

Manchester United will offer Luke Shaw a new contract in the next months. He’s considered a key player and Solskjaer wants Luke to be 100% involved in the project. 🔴 #MUFC There’s still nothing agreed with AC Milan for Diogo Dalot. Trippier price tag from Atleti – always €40m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered a piece on Shaw’s brilliant form for England in the Euros so far as he put in some remarkable statistics.

Solskjaer has come in and shown faith in the 25-year-old and has been repaid in full with some sensational displays.

Shaw’s resurgence saw him recalled into the England first team for the first time in many years and it’s safe to say they’re benefitting from selecting him.

Manchester United handing him a new deal now makes perfect sense as it is both a reward and ensures the best years of his career are at Old Trafford.

Shaw could easily still be the first-choice left-back for another five years at least and with the form he is in, he may have finally filled in Patrice Evra’s big boots.

Solskjaer making the player his main man leaves doubts over Alex Telles‘ future, particularly after a summer of whispers over a potential departure.