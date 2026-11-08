INEOS’ stance on sacking Michael Carrick emerges following eight-goal Aston Villa thriller



After the Bournemouth humiliation, Michael Carrick was handed three games to save his job. Manchester United lost the first of those games to Chelsea despite a promising first-half performance.

They followed that up with a come-from-behind win against AS Roma in the Champions League. Then on Sunday, the Red Devils came back from being two goals down in each half to clinch a point against Aston Villa.

While having to come back is not sustainable every time, there are signs that the players are fighting for him again as the fans keep singing his song.

INEOS will be aware of the backing the head coach has among the fanbase and within the squad, and as a result, The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell has claimed INEOS are unlikely to sack him during the international break.

Carrick going nowhere

“They wanted to give him [Carrick] time to turn results around without giving the definition. We then found out it was to do with the international break which is at this point and a reassessment is in the works,” the reporter said on the Talk of The Devils podcast.

“I’ve been making a few calls tonight and the temperature doesn’t feel like… the way it’s happened at the end [of the Villa game] with two late goals, doesn’t feel like an immediate urgency to make that kind of call again.

“[…] I don’t sense that’s a situation that’s going to change, I don’t think Michael Carrick is going to lose his job as we speak right now.”

INEOS have kept doing their due diligence behind the scenes and so far, a concrete target has not emerged, another reason why the former United midfielder keeps getting handed a longer rope.

United — last 3 matches (PL & UCL) Season Date Competition Opponent Result United goals Goals conceded United scorers (goals) 2026/27 31/10/2026 Premier League Chelsea 0-2 0 2 – 2026/27 08/11/2026 Premier League Aston Villa 4-4 4 4 Bruno Fernandes (1), J. Zirkzee (1), P. Dorgu (1), Y. Tielemans (1) 2026/27 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League AS Roma 3-2 3 2 Bruno Fernandes (1), Matheus Cunha (2)

Lack of credible alternatives

Eddie Howe is Jason Wilcox’s preferred target, but not everyone in the hierarchy agrees with the director of football.

Julian Nagelsmann’s case was being pushed by Christopher Vivell but his compatriot has turned down the chance to manage at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery is close to signing a long-term deal at Villa Park, while Antonio Conte is demanding a greater say in the club’s transfer dealings, something INEOS are keen to avoid. Cesc Fabregas is another top name in the fray but he is unlikely to jump ship midseason.

The 20-time English league champions remain in the relegation zone in the Premier League, and the club’s fortunes need to change fast once action resumes. Or else, questions will be asked of Carrick very soon.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images