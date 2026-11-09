Michael Carrick sack update: INEOS to hold crunch talks at Carrington to decide Man United head coach’s fate



INEOS had given Michael Carrick three games to save his job. Manchester United won only one of them.

However, there were promising signs nonetheless. The Red Devils were the better team in the first half against Chelsea before Lisandro Martinez threw it all away in the second 45 minutes.

Then the 20-time English league champions came from two goals down to beat AS Roma in the Champions League, before producing two comebacks in either half against Aston Villa to snatch a late point.

While this style of play is unsustainable, it is evident that the players are trying for the head coach, and INEOS have taken note of it.

This explains why they are considering keeping the former United midfielder in charge beyond the November international break.

Meeting regarding Carrick next week

According to TEAMtalk, the hierarchy will conduct another meeting at Carrington early next week to sort out Carrick’s future. As things stand, Jason Wilcox is backing him to steady the ship.

“I am told Manchester United’s hierarchy are due to meet at Carrington early next week, with Michael Carrick’s future very much under discussion. The meeting was already planned even before the recent fixtures. That was the plan.

“They considered Carrick’s position after the Bournemouth game but did not want a long-term interim had they made a change.

“Jason Wilcox now goes into the international break with a huge decision to make, as TEAMtalk has already revealed he is the Kingmaker and will ultimately decide whether Carrick stays or not. Wilcox has thus shown his backing for Carrick.”

No clear alternative

This stance could also be because no unanimous alternative has emerged as yet. While it emerged that Eddie Howe was the football director’s preferred choice, not everyone was in agreement.

Recruitment chief Christopher Vivell wanted Julian Nagelsmann, who has since turned the opportunity down.

Some within the hierarchy preferred a more ambitious name like Unai Emery or Cesc Fabregas. The Villa boss is close to signing a long-term deal at Villa Park, while the Como boss is unlikely to jump ship midseason.

Antonio Conte is the other high-profile name in the running, but the Italian’s demands are unlikely to be accepted by INEOS.

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