Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star guns down difficult Wolves

written by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was the main man for his side once again in the narrow win over Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side struggled against their fiery opponents and looked to be set for a shocking defeat.

The home team were all over United and did not shirk from challenging for any ball, regardless of the pressure or the area on the pitch.

Solskjaer’s men were sloppy, disjointed, and desperately needed a moment of magic to bail them out from what was a disappointing display.

Luckily for them, Greenwood provided that magic, netting a fantastic effort towards the end of the match to help his team to a 1-0 victory.

The stats show Greenwood’s performance was not a stroke of luck and that he’s been in this kind of form for a while.

Manchester United will be glad, in some ways, that he wasn’t called up to the England squad for the upcoming international break.

This way, Greenwood can be protected and kept fresh for the next round of fixtures, and based on his current form, his teammates will need him.

Solskjaer will be hoping he won’t have to rely just on his academy graduate for goals but the impending arrival of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo suggests that he won’t need to.

