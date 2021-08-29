Mason Greenwood: Manchester United star guns down difficult Wolves

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was the main man for his side once again in the narrow win over Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side struggled against their fiery opponents and looked to be set for a shocking defeat.

The home team were all over United and did not shirk from challenging for any ball, regardless of the pressure or the area on the pitch.

Solskjaer’s men were sloppy, disjointed, and desperately needed a moment of magic to bail them out from what was a disappointing display.

Luckily for them, Greenwood provided that magic, netting a fantastic effort towards the end of the match to help his team to a 1-0 victory.

Mason Greenwood in the Premier League so far this season: 270 minutes played

135 touches [13 inside the box]

15 passes into the box

15 attempted dribbles

11 shots [4 on target]

7 successful dribbles

4 chances created

3 goals

0.71 xG An insanely clinical start to 21/22. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/0wsUvTjiSD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 29, 2021

Mason Greenwood has been directly involved in 10 goals [9G & 1A] in his last 11 Premier League appearances. Bang in form. 💥 pic.twitter.com/YUFmjKyzXo — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 29, 2021

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. Wolves: 88% pass accuracy

44 total touches

3 attempted dribbles

3 shots [1 on target]

2 chances created

1 successful dribble

1 foul won

1 goal Clutch. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/XEvBBhBLEJ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 29, 2021

The stats show Greenwood’s performance was not a stroke of luck and that he’s been in this kind of form for a while.

Manchester United will be glad, in some ways, that he wasn’t called up to the England squad for the upcoming international break.

This way, Greenwood can be protected and kept fresh for the next round of fixtures, and based on his current form, his teammates will need him.

Solskjaer will be hoping he won’t have to rely just on his academy graduate for goals but the impending arrival of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo suggests that he won’t need to.