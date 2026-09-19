Fulham vs Man United: How and when to watch the huge game across the globe

Manchester United travel to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

After two consecutive defeats, Michael Carrick’s United are desperately looking for a win before the international break.

This is when and how to watch the vital game across the globe.

UK and Ireland

The match will kick off at 16:30 local time and will be available to watch on Sky Sports in both the UK and Ireland.

Europe

The match will be at the same time in Portugal and will be available on DAZN. The same company will carry the match in Spain but the local time of kick-off will be 17:30.

French fans can see the match on Canal Plus and Germans on Sky Go.

Scandinavian supporters will also have to tune in at 17:30 on Viaplay.

North America

The game will start at 11:30 in the morning Eastern Time on Sunday and 10:30 Central Time, 09:30 Mountain Time and 08:30 Pacific Time. US viewers can catch the game on NBC.

Canadian viewers in the East can tune in from 11:30 and see the game on DAZN.

Africa

Nigeria and Cameroon share the same time zone as the UK, so the match will also be at 16:30. Fans from both these nations can tune in on SuperSport.

South African fans will need to watch at 17:30 and on SuperSport. Moroccans can watch from 16:30 but will need to follow the match on beIN Sports.

Asia

Indian supporters can catch the game at 21:00 in the evening on Star Sports Select.

Fans from Japan can tune into U-NEXT and catch the game from 00:30 on Monday morning.

Finally, Australian and New Zealand supporters can watch from 01:30 in the morning on Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sports in New Zealand.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images