Paulo Dybala “negotiations ongoing” with Manchester United



Reports linking free agent Paulo Dybala with a Manchester United move are gathering pace as Cristiano Ronaldo ponders his future.

Dybala played alongside Ronaldo at Juventus but has now left the club after failing to agree terms on a new contract.

The Turin side has introduced a salary cap of €8 million.

And according to Sky Sport Italy reporter Angelo Mangiante, United are now in talks with the Argentine’s people over a move.

The reporter simply tweeted “Negotiations ongoing with Dybala’s agents for #MUFC” around midnight last night.

Calciomercato.com also believe United are in the running for Dybala’s signature and explain that Inter Milan, the erstwhile favourites for his signature, have effectively ruled themselves out unless they can offload some of their other attacking talent. CEO Beppe Marotta was the one to burst the Milanese bubble, saying “we [already] have an excellent set of strikers”.

Inter football CEO Beppe Marotta on Paulo Dybala this afternoon: "Dybala is one of a number of out of contract players. He is an opportunity. However, we have an excellent set of strikers. There needs to be courage and belief in youth." Dybala was expected to join Inter. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 5, 2022

In Dybala’s home country, TyC Sports are also running with the story and claim that Arsenal are also interested in signing the 28 year old.

“Both Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring his situation,” the outlet says.

“Without being their top priority due to the fact that they have other holes to fill in their teams, [both clubs] know that Dybala would be a great leap in quality for next season.”

The British media are flirting with the odd report on the subject but do not yet seem to be pushing ahead with their usual gusto.

The MEN this morning are advocating that United “take a gamble” on the classy forward if Ronaldo leaves.

However, it is the Mangiante tweet that has really taken the story to another level as he is claiming there are ongoing talks for the player who famously refused a move to Old Trafford in 2019 when he was approached about a possible exchange deal with Romelu Lukaku.