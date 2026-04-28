Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid ready bold action to fend off Man United



Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to take a drastic step to ward off Manchester United as they circle around Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni interest

Heading into the upcoming window, United’s top priority is believed to be strengthening in the middle of the park. Last summer, United invested heavily in their attack while neglecting the midfield. That oversight hasn’t fully caught up with them this season, largely because they have no European fixtures to stretch their squad.

But with Champions League qualification looking likely and Casemiro’s imminent exit, United must address the issue.

The Red Devils continue to be linked to a number of players including Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Ederson (Atalanta).

In recent weeks, Tchouameni’s name has kept popping up, with reports suggesting he’s a top candidate for United. Despite his key role at Madrid, United are understood to view the Frenchman as a realistic target. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Los Blancos value him in excess of £70m.

It was claimed that Madrid would be open to offers for the 26-year-old, but Foot Mercato are reporting the opposite.

Tchouameni update

According to Foot Mercato, Madrid have no desire to part ways with Tchouameni, who has been described as “the best defensive midfielder in the world” by former teammate Chema Andreas.

The French news outlet explains that Tchouameni is “not about to leave” the Spanish capital. Madrid are keen on extending his contract amidst interest from United.

His current terms run until 2028.

Madrid consider Tchouameni “indispensable,” appreciating his flexibility and his capability to cover both midfield and centre-back when called upon.

Whether this new information is enough to deter United remains to be seen, but the club wouldn’t be pursuing him if they felt there was no chance of a deal getting over the line. It’s certainly one to keep a close eye on as the window nears.

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players are next in action on Sunday when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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