Manuel Ugarte: Major update on Manchester United star’s future

Manuel Ugarte’s spell at Manchester United is likely to come to an end this summer. The Uruguayan midfielder arrived at the Theatre of Dreams under former manager Erik ten Hag’s watch, but he never managed to cement his place in the starting XI.

The Red Devils signed Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a possible replacement for Casemiro in the summer of 2024, following an underwhelming campaign from the Brazilian. Unfortunately, the 25 year old endured a tough debut campaign, with the entire team struggling under the Dutch manager.

The Premier League giants opted to replace Ten Hag with Ruben Amorim in November that year, and one would have assumed that the Portuguese head coach’s arrival would have sprung Ugarte back into life. The two of them had previously worked together during time time at Sporting. However, the Uruguayan never looked convincing under Amorim, who ultimately ended his turbulent 14-month spell at the Theatre of Dreams in January this year.

United appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker manager until the end of the season, and the decision has already been vindicated. The Red Devils have won nine of their 13 games under the Englishman, and sit third in the league table after 33 games. Unfortunately, Ugarte has failed to strike a chord under Carrick as well.

Ugarte’s run under Carrick

Ugarte was sporadically involved under Ruben Amorim earlier this season, thanks to a resurgent Casemiro. With the Brazilian continuing his stunning form under Carrick, the Uruguayan has been a peripheral figure of late.

Ugarte has appeared in seven of the Englishman’s 13 games in charge, all but one of which have come from the bench. His only start was the disastrous 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United, where he partnered Casemiro in the middle of the park as Kobbie Mainoo missed the game due to injury.

The young English midfielder, who has been indispensable under Carrick, returned the following game, with the Uruguayan dropping to the bench. Mainoo was outstanding against Chelsea and Brentford, with United winning both games, while Ugarte watched on from the bench.

The Uruguayan has appeared 24 times in all competitions this season, only 10 of which have been starts.

Manuel Ugarte Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Goals Starts Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 22 8 - - 1 881' FA Cup 1 1 - - - 79' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - 45' Total 24 10 - - 1 1,005'

His situation at the Theatre of Dreams remains fragile, with a previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggesting that United are ready to cash in on him this summer. An update on the player’s future has now emerged.

United open to loan exit

According to Calciomercato, super-agent Jorge Mendes has already offered Ugarte’s services to Juventus. The report states: “According to information obtained by our editorial staff, Jorge Mendes has offered Ugarte to Juventus: the Bianconeri are looking to strengthen their midfield.”

The report goes on to state that United are open to a loan deal with a purchase option, adding: “For Manchester United, recouping the €45 million paid to PSG will certainly not be a walk in the park, despite Mendes’s skills in the transfer market.”

“That is why, in internal assessments, the possibility of loaning out Ugarte—perhaps for a substantial fee—with an option to buy has not been ruled out outright. This arrangement could present an attractive opportunity for Italian clubs, Juventus in particular.”

Final Thoughts

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person states that Ugarte is open to a move to Serie A, while it has also been suggested that Juventus are willing to offer €40 million for the Uruguayan. However, a loan deal with a buy option may be a more realistic outcome in this saga.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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