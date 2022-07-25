Fabrizio Romano: latest on Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Benjamin Sesko, Antony, Eric Bailly and Denzel Dumfries



Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided big updates on Manchester United’s transfer strategies, targets, and potential outgoings.

In an interview on the United Stand, the reliable Romano provided fresh information about United’s number one target Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana midfielder has been widely linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams, with a total agreement stalling due to an issue of the player’s deferred wages that he is owed by the Spanish giants.

“At the moment, Frenkie de Jong doesn’t have any intention of taking a pay cut – he wants to continue with his current terms. The wage issue could be one of the factors as to why Frenkie de Jong doesn’t intend to leave Barcelona, but it’s not the only one. ”

“Barcelona will find it very different to continue with Frenkie de Jong’s current wages.”

The Italian also warned that there might be a chance of the Dutchman staying on at Barcelona, though this would present significant hindrances courtesy of his enormous wages.

The 25-year-old however remains Ten Hag’s primary transfer target who is keen on a reunion, despite multiple hurdles threatening the deal. “Erik ten Hag is waiting for Frenkie de Jong. He is plan A, B, and C. There are other targets, but as of now, it’s Frenkie.”

In his interview, Romano also shed light on the Red Devils’ striker situation. On this, he insisted that Ronaldo and his camp were still looking to engineer a move away from Old Trafford, with a switch to Spanish side Atletico Madrid on the cards for the 37-year-old.

“Jorge Mendes will try what he can to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo plays at a top European level. Jorge Mendes will try other clubs again like Bayern Munich in the coming weeks.” The five-time Ballon D’Or winner is clearly finding it hard to acquire a transfer, with several clubs already rejecting his advances.

An alternative to Ronaldo that will be of interest to many within the United fanbase is Benjamin Sesko, who Romano labeled in his interview as being on the club’s shortlist, who see him as a star for the future.

Speaking on Sesko, Romano noted that “Salzburg’s plan was not to sell Benjamin Sesko this summer, but rather next year. We’ll know if Manchester United want to do a deal in the coming days.” However, it was clear that any such move for Sesko would hinge on what happens with United’s number seven in the near future.

Another player who came to the fore during Romano’s interview was Ajax winger Antony. The Brazilian is reportedly very keen on a reunion with his former manager in England. Such a move according to Romano would be “very difficult to negotiate,” with the new Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder unhappy with the high volume of exits.

On Denzel Dumfries, Romano described him as someone Ten Hag has always been a fan of. Any move for the Inter Milan ace would require Aaron Wan Bissaka to leave, who is not seen to be in the manager’s plans. The Dutch defender would also want to be guaranteed a starting role ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

On other outgoings, Romano remarked, “Manchester United are waiting for the right offers for players like Brandon Williams, Alex Telles, and Axel Tuanzebe. Eric Bailly‘s dream is to play regularly for United. Roma want him, but they are pursuing other targets.”

