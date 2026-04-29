Aston Villa ready to offer Marcus Rashford a lifeline as Barcelona dither



Aston Villa have reportedly made a big transfer decision involving Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford amidst his uncertain transfer situation at Barcelona.

Transfer limbo

Despite the 2025/26 season nearing its end, there is still no clarity on Rashford’s future and where he will be playing his football beyond the campaign. He has enjoyed an uptick in form in Spain, having joined Barcelona last summer on a season-long loan from United.

Rashford has notched 13 goals and as many assists across all competitions – an impressive feat considering he has faced spells out with injuries and has had to play second fiddle to Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona have the option of making his stay permanent for £30m but they are hesitating to exercise it. The Blaugrana are keen on a reduced fee or even another loan deal, but United have made it clear they will not renegotiate and if need be, will welcome Rashford back to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are confident that suitors will line up for Rashford, and they may even get more than the quoted £30m figure. Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, but if the current situation continues, the decision might be taken out of his hands.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Rashford, but a deal is dependent on them beating the drop. Now, Mundo Deportivo reveal that Aston Villa are also interested in a sensational reunion.

Villa twist

Mundo Deportivo say, “Aston Villa is one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Rashford’s future, according to sources close to this newspaper.”

“Unai Emery wants the player back for next season and is waiting to hear Manchester United’s position.”

“They are considering a transfer.”

It’s said that Emery “likes” Rashford and would be willing to pay a fee to secure his services.

Last season’s falling out with Ruben Amorim saw Rashford loaned to Villa for the second half of the campaign. There, his form revived and he connected well with the club’s supporters.

If Barcelona opt against bringing him in, Villa could once again offer Rashford a promising home.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they host bitter rivals Liverpool.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

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