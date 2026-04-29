Home » Sandro Tonali: Fabrizio Romano issues major update on Man United target

Sandro Tonali: Fabrizio Romano issues major update on Man United target

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Sandro Tonali


Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as he continues to be strongly linked with Manchester United.

Tonali interest

Heading into the summer window, United are expected to prioritise midfield reinforcements. In January, Casemiro confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Combine this with the mounting uncertainty hanging over Manuel Ugarte’s future and it’s easy to see why United are scrambling for additions in the middle of the park.

This need has only been heightened by the Red Devils’ expected return to the Champions League.

With no European football to contend with this season, United’s reduced workload has somewhat papered over their lack of quality depth in midfield. This is highly unlikely to be the case again next season.

Tonali has been mentioned to be a top target for United but he is not the only player on the club’s wishlist. Other targets include Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion) and Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Tonali is said to be open to leaving Newcastle as he looks to take the next step in his career. His agent has consistently stoked transfer speculation through public comments.

Juventus are looking to lure Tonali back to Italy, and a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that it would be his preferred transfer destination.

However, Romano has set the record straight, rubbishing such speculation.

Romano gives Tonali update

Romano wrote on X, “Sandro Tonali, not planning to return to Italy this summer despite reports as he’s ready to stay in Premier League.”

“Tonali is on top PL clubs shortlist and he’s keen on staying in England at the highest level.”

“Movements soon about his future.”

Speaking separately on his YouTube channel, Romano remarked, “Manchester United are waiting to understand how expensive the package for Sandro Tonali will be.”

“They believe as they did one year ago when they were interested in him, that it could be too expensive so it could be complicated.”

For United, Tonali’s stance can only be a positive thing and will no doubt encourage them if they decide to press ahead with a transfer.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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