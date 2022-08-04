Anthony Martial will miss Brighton and Hove Albion season opener



Anthony Martial is injured and will not play for Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell wrote:

“Martial, 26, has suffered a minor hamstring problem and the timing of his return is unclear, although it is hoped he may return for the trip to Brentford on August 13.

“If he is unable to recover by then his next chance to feature would come against Liverpool on August 22.”

The news will come as a bitter blow to manager Erik ten Hag, who has no other fit strikers available to take Martial’s place.

Having missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, Cristiano Ronaldo has only had 45 minutes of football so far and is not match fit.

Ronaldo might be pressed into playing 45 to 60 minutes but it is not an ideal solution.

Unless Marcus Rashford is given a run in a position that he has had previous experience, United will have to play the match with a false 9 or by playing another star out of position.

The issue highlights how desperately United need striker reinforcements.

Talks are reportedly ongoing to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko, but at 19 years of age and only a handful of senior games under his belt, this would be asking a lot even if United are able to sign him.

With Ronaldo wanting to leave, a situation such as the catastrophic window of January 2020 could occur, when the Red Devils ended up signing Odion Ighalo on loan at the 11th hour.

As most clubs have already made their move for strikers this season, there are few options left at a reasonable price.







