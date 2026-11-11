An injury update on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been provided ahead of the meeting with Liverpool later this month.

Rashford’s absence

Rashford made his return to United in the summer after spending last season on loan at Barcelona.

He did well in Spain, contributing 14 goals and as many assists as the Blaugrana retained their La Liga crown. However, Barcelona opted against keeping him permanently. Barcelona were keen on another loan deal, but United made it clear there was no room for fresh discussions.

The England international played in the first six league games of the season, the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and, most recently, the Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid in mid-October.

He has been sidelined with an injury since. Rashford has been missed, with United struggling. The Red Devils are currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table.

Marcus Rashford Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 6 1 1 8 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Minutes 356 80 66 502 Avg rating 6.72 5.76 5.60 6.42

It is looking increasingly likely that United manager Michael Carrick will be sacked amid the team’s woeful form. Reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino will replace Carrick in the United dugout.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, there is a chance Rashford will be fit and available for selection when United return to action on November 22 against Liverpool.

Rashford injury latest

Ducker reveals that Rashford visited a groin specialist in Dublin last week and has embarked on a new recovery plan.

The Carrington academy graduate was initially coping with a hip injury picked up at the World Cup, which then spread to the groin area.

United are hopeful Rashford will have recovered in time for the trip to Anfield.

Marcus Rashford visited a groin specialist in Dublin last week and has begun a new recovery plan. Aggravated a hip injury this season originally sustained during the World Cup with the problem then spreading to groin area. Hasn’t played for #MUFC for a month but club hope he could be in the running for #LFC game on Sunday week. Offered to go on bench for #CFC match but club decided against it. Bit in here on that ⬇️ https://t.co/REcSr4aHba — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 11, 2026

It is understood that the 29-year-old offered to be on the bench against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but United opted against it.

Rashford possesses an impressive record against Liverpool, having scored seven goals in 20 appearances against the Merseyside outfit.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images