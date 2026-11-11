Home » Marcus Rashford: Significant injury update issued on Manchester United forward

Marcus Rashford: Significant injury update issued on Manchester United forward

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Marcus Rashford

An injury update on Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been provided ahead of the meeting with Liverpool later this month.

Rashford’s absence

Rashford made his return to United in the summer after spending last season on loan at Barcelona.

He did well in Spain, contributing 14 goals and as many assists as the Blaugrana retained their La Liga crown. However, Barcelona opted against keeping him permanently. Barcelona were keen on another loan deal, but United made it clear there was no room for fresh discussions.

The England international played in the first six league games of the season, the Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion and, most recently, the Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid in mid-October.

He has been sidelined with an injury since. Rashford has been missed, with United struggling. The Red Devils are currently languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table.

Marcus Rashford
Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Competition Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions
Apps 6 1 1 8
Goals 0 0 0 0
Assists 0 0 0 0
Goals + assists 0 0 0 0
Minutes 356 80 66 502
Avg rating 6.72 5.76 5.60 6.42

It is looking increasingly likely that United manager Michael Carrick will be sacked amid the team’s woeful form. Reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino will replace Carrick in the United dugout.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, there is a chance Rashford will be fit and available for selection when United return to action on November 22 against Liverpool.

Rashford injury latest

Ducker reveals that Rashford visited a groin specialist in Dublin last week and has embarked on a new recovery plan.

The Carrington academy graduate was initially coping with a hip injury picked up at the World Cup, which then spread to the groin area.

United are hopeful Rashford will have recovered in time for the trip to Anfield.

It is understood that the 29-year-old offered to be on the bench against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but United opted against it.

Rashford possesses an impressive record against Liverpool, having scored seven goals in 20 appearances against the Merseyside outfit.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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