Official: Manchester United announce Michael Carrick’s departure



Manchester United have released a statement, confirming Michael Carrick has been dismissed.

Club statement

A United statement reads, “Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach.”

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.”

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”

It further reads, “Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend.”

“Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.”

“The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

We can confirm Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 12, 2026

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United managerial record Stat Michael Carrick (caretaker) Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 13/01/2026 To 02/12/2021 present Played 3 32 Won 2 15 Drawn 1 8 Lost 0 9 Win % 66.7% 46.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Pochettino arrival

United are working to finalise a deal for Mauricio Pochettino, who has been chosen as Carrick’s replacement.

The Red Devils have an agreement in place with the Argentine coach’s representatives. The club have also made contact with the USMNT to initiate the process of paying his compensation package.

Pochettino will be joined at United by his coaching staff, who will also demand a compensation fee. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Pochettino will take charge of the USMNT’s two games against Haiti during the ongoing international break.

According to journalist Mike Keegan, “Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United virtually a done deal.”

“Told only ‘a catastrophe’ will derail it from here. May even be an announcement tomorrow.”

🚨 Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United virtually a done deal. Told only ‘a catastrophe’ will derail it from here. May even be an announcement tomorrow. #mufc — Mike Keegan (@MKeegan_Overlap) November 12, 2026

United are next in action on November 22 when they go away to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images