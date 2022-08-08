Guido Rodriguez: Manchester United target Real Betis midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly in talks to sign Guido Rodriguez from Real Betis.

According to journalist Mirko Calemme, United have begun talks for the 28 year old midfielder.

He is expected to cost around €25 million, as per Transfermarkt

#mufc have begun talks for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodríguez. He would cost around €20 million. [@mirkocalemme] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 8, 2022

United have spent all summer chasing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong who was identified by Erik ten Hag as his number one target.

Despite agreeing an €80 million fee with Barca in July, the deal has been held up due to the deferred payments the club owe De Jong.

Chelsea’s strong interest has weakened United’s hand in the deal and it looks like the club are finally looking at alternatives.

Today, multiple reports claimed that the Red Devils had agreed a deal with Juventus to sign Adrien Rabiot.

Rodriguez could be another option in a similar bracket.

The Argentine is an out-and-out defensive midfielder and thrives in a role that United desperately require.

Rodriguez is aggressive and doesn’t mind going into duels. He excels at winning back possession and uses his intelligence to cover spaces quickly.

The 28 year old starts for Argentina alongside Leandro Paredes in midfield.

He would give freedom to United’s forwards to express themselves. Players like Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes would have the license to drift further forward and create chances.

For €20 million Rodriguez would be a great signing, especially since it is a priority position for United.