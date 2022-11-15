Cristiano Ronaldo attacks Gary Neville in Piers Morgan interview

Gary Neville has responded to the comments made by Cristiano Ronaldo’s during his controversial Piers Morgan interview.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Neville was criticised by Ronaldo for not backing him during his recent troubles at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo accused Neville of using his name for clout in the media, claiming he is taking advantage of the Portuguese’s standing in the game.

“I think they (pundits) take advantage of that because they are not stupid. I’m the No 1 followed guy in the world. It’s not by coincidence,” Ronaldo claimed.

The Portugal international also stated he doesn’t consider Neville as a friend and wouldn’t be inviting him out for dinner.

“They are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, we’re not ever having dinner together,” he added.

The former United right-back was not the only player to bear the brunt of the 37-year-old’s ire as Wayne Rooney was also criticised for his recent comments.

Neville responded to the comments with good humour, posting on Twitter, “Anyone for dinner?”.

The ill-feeling became apparent when Ronaldo snubbed Neville before a recent United game, refusing to shake his former captain’s hand.

Neville had suggested United and Ronaldo should part ways for the benefit of both parties, after Ronaldo’s misdemeanors this season.

In the past, Neville has been a vocal supporter of Ronaldo – naming him as the greatest player of all time on a previous episode of Monday Night Football.

Having shared great success during their time at United, Neville can count himself a little unfortunate to be caught up in the Ronaldo explosion but seems to be taking it on the chin.