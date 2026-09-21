Home » Another Man United star follows Sesko and Rashford in withdrawing from international duty due to injury

Another Man United star follows Sesko and Rashford in withdrawing from international duty due to injury

Karl Darlow has withdrawn from the Wales squad

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Karl Darlow


Manchester United have announced that goalkeeper Karl Darlow has withdrawn from international duty with Wales.

United statement

Earlier on Monday, United released a statement confirming that Darlow has joined Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford in recusing themselves from taking part in the September international break.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Rashford and Mainoo are facing injury scares following the 1-1 draw with Fulham.

The Carrington academy graduate duo started the game but were substituted before the final whistle.

United’s statement partly reads, “Darlow was included by Craig Bellamy for Wales, but is also set to miss their games against Portugal, Denmark and Norway across September and October.”

“Each of the players will be assessed and undergo individual recovery plans during the current three-week international break.”

Benjamin Sesko is another United star who will not be available for Slovenia as the club assesses his injury.

Nightmare start

Darlow’s injury remains unspecified, though it should cause little concern given Senne Lammens is firmly the number one.

Lammens made a string of excellent saves at Craven Cottage to keep United in the game while Alvaro Arbeloa’s men were in the ascendancy.

He was dealt a cruel hand by the own goal but he still came out with credit as it could have been far worse for United, who are enduring a miserable start to the new season.

Meanwhile, Darlow had a debut to forget last week, with him playing a key role in United’s elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Together with Ayden Heaven, he was culpable for a major mistake on Charalampos Kostoulas’ strike, a goal that set the tone for Brighton’s comeback at Old Trafford.

Hopefully, the three-week break gives Darlow and his teammates enough time to fully recover.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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