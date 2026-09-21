Home » “People were saying…”: Bullish Cunha fires defiant message to United critics after Fulham draw

“People were saying…”: Bullish Cunha fires defiant message to United critics after Fulham draw

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Matheus Cunha


Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has sent a defiant message to the club’s critics after salvaging a point against Fulham.

Lucky draw

United’s poor start to the season was extended on Sunday when they played out a lethargic 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Michael Carrick’s side were bereft of ideas and inspiration, falling behind when Lisandro Martinez scored an own goal in the 63rd minute.

It looked like the Red Devils were headed for a third successive loss but Cunha’s deflected effort rolled into the back of Bernd Leno’s net, ensuring the spoils were shared in West London.

After the final whistle, Carrick strongly refuted suggestions that his players lacked energy. He even disagreed with Cunha, who had admitted that something was not right about the performance.

Cunha also spoke with Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News, making clear to United’s critics that the side had been written off last season before ultimately finishing third.

Cunha’s message

The Brazilian said, “Yeah, that [something good] will come. To be honest, that will come.”

“Last season was my first season here, and then maybe it was more crazy than this one. There was a lot of noise around us, a season without Champions League, and now we’re in. And we won our first game in the Champions League.”

“And maybe people (last season) were saying ‘Oh, United will go to the Championship’ or something like this. And then at the end of the day, we finished third, you know? I feel like inside of us, we still have a lot of trust, we know what we do, all the belief is inside.”

“But of course, I think it’s like only the beginning.”

“And then we know we need to improve earlier, because last season we improved later, and then we finished third. So imagine if we improve earlier this season, something good can come.”

He said about the international break, “Yeah, for me it’s hard, but to be honest, I’m so anxious to play the next one [game]. And then we have a big break now.”

“Of course, when you don’t win, you feel this kind of feeling to let’s play the next one to win and feel everything good. But yeah, maybe it’s the moment to be calm, to put the ideas in the right way, to come back.”

“And then of course that could be a big month, and then yeah, I hope this kind of things will be like everything exciting. And then we can win more things, and everyone will be calm, show how we work for the shirt.”

Cunha and his teammates are nextin action on 10 October when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Another Man United star follows Sesko and Rashford...

Carrick’s loyalty to reckless United star is hurting...

Lisandro Martinez: Man United star sets unwanted club...

Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo: England doubts emerge...

1 own goal, 0 tackles made: United defender’s...

“You’ve got to take them”: Man United stalwart...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.