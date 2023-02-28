Marcus Rashford: Opta analyses Manchester United forward’s sensational season

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been one of the club’s standout players this season.

The 25 year old is United’s top goalscorer across all competitions, netting 25 times.

His upturn in form has been remarkable, especially after the awful 2021-21 season.

Many United fans doubted whether he could regain his form and if he had already reached his ceiling.

Rashford, under Erik ten Hag, looks like a different player.

The Englishman looks sharper than ever and hungry for goals.

Opta has analysed Rashford’s season and has stated possible reasons for his sensational form.

Firstly, his injury record has vastly improved since last season.

He has played 1958 minutes of Premier League football, 726 minutes more than the 1232 he played in 2021-22.

Secondly, he has been advised to take more shots. While he could be more efficient, it does pay off many times.

Ten Hag does deploy him mainly on the left flank. Rashford is taking up frequent positions out wide and in the left half space.

One key reason facilitating his goalscoring form is his relationship with Luke Shaw on the wing.

Shaw has been brilliant this season, and his communication with Rashford allows for smooth ball progression on the left-hand side.

Rashford is currently United’s main goal threat and will be one of the most critical players from now until the end of the season.

Ten Hag will be hoping for his other players to chip in with goals to prevent the burden from falling onto the 25 year old.