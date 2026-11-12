Mauricio Pochettino relishing the prospect of bringing out the best in Marcus Rashford



Manchester United have finally parted ways with Michael Carrick with the club reeling in 18th position in the Premier League table after 10 games.

The way INEOS conducted themselves during this period of transition was shameful, but now that the saga is finally over, fans will be looking forward to Mauricio Pochettino taking charge.

The Argentine is expected to arrive after finishing his commitments with the United States men’s national team, who are currently navigating a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie against Haiti.

Rashford, 2026/27 Stat Premier League Apps 6 Goals 0 Assists 0

One of the major reasons behind the former United midfielder receiving his marching orders was his inability to get the squad fit and firing. Players lacked the energy to press for the full 90 minutes, with assistant coach Steve Holland’s backseat role allowing player power to fester at the training ground.

Why INEOS finally settled on Pochettino

INEOS, who were unconvinced by the former Tottenham Hotspur boss when they last spoke, decided to perform a massive U-turn because the 54-year-old is known for his high-octane football.

The former Argentina international wants his teams to press aggressively, and his sides have usually topped the charts for distance covered in a game, something United fans want to see from their team.

According to The Telegraph, sources close to Mauricio Pochettino feel Marcus Rashford would be the biggest beneficiary of the whole deal.

The former Southampton boss is reportedly a huge fan of the Mancunian and is looking forward to working with him and getting the best out of him, something fans last saw almost four years ago.

Marcus Rashford could be the biggest beneficiary

The Carrington graduate has spent the last one-and-a-half seasons out on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona, and at one stage, it looked like his United career was well and truly over.

However, Carrick reportedly offered the versatile forward an olive branch, and the Englishman returned to his boyhood club, but his performances have been far from spectacular.

The 29-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist and has missed the last five games due to injury. He is reportedly eyeing a return for the Liverpool game, which is expected to mark Pochettino’s first game in charge.

In fact, he has been linked with an exit in January, and it will be interesting to see whether his fortunes change under a new boss.

List of players Pochettino will relish working with revealed

“Marcus Rashford will have the chance to become the big winner of Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment as Manchester United manager, according to some of those who have worked with him.

“Telegraph Sport has been told that Pochettino has “always loved” Rashford and will relish the chance to work with the forward at Old Trafford.”

Apart from Rashford, the report also mentions the players who can thrive in Pochettino’s system.

“Sources say Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo, Patrick Dorgu and Luke Shaw, the left-back he managed at Southampton, are also players Pochettino will be looking forward to working with.”

United’s skipper came dangerously close to a move to Tottenham Hotspur when the Argentine was in charge, while Luke Shaw came to the fore under his management during his time at Southampton.

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