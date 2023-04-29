15-year-old Amir Ibragimov takes part in Manchester United first-team training



15-year-old Manchester United youth star Amir Ibragimov took part in Friday’s first-team training session.

According to The Manchester Evening News, the youngster shared the news on social media and the outlet itself confirmed his presence at Friday’s training.

Recently, The Peoples Person discussed Willy Kambwala’s presence in first-team training alongside the likes of Harry Maguire, Facundo Pellistri, Marcus Rashford and other United senior stars.

Ibragimov is just the latest player to be accorded such a privilege.

Ibragimov joined United when he was ten after the Red Devils snatched him from Sheffield United. Since then, he has made a name for himself within United’s academy, with coaches impressed by his steady progression and massive potential.

Ibragimov received a call-up for England’s U15s last year.

During his debut game for the Three Lions, the United youngster plundered a hat-trick in a 4-3 win for his national side.

Ibragimov predominantly plays in the forward positions. He has the potential to play both on the flank and to lead the attack.

The 15-year-old has made five appearances for United U18s this campaign.

That amongst all his peers it is he who Ten Hag chose to train with the senior players shows just how highly Ibragimov is rated within Old Trafford.

It is also a vindication of his maturity and will undoubtedly bode well for the player’s confidence going forward.

United have an extensive and illustrious history of incorporating youth into the first team and Ibragimov represents yet another instance of this practice by the 20-time English champions. Ibragimov is certainly one for United supporters to keep an eye on as his career unfolds.

