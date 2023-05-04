Marcel Sabitzer gives his verdict on possible Manchester United transfer for Randal Kolo Muani



Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has said that it is no surprise to see so many clubs including the Red Devils actively pursuing Randal Kolo Muani.

Kolo Muani is one of the names on United’s radar as the club plots to sign a world-class goalscorer ahead of next season.

Bayern Munich are also keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt star.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg spoke to Sabitzer and asked the Bayern loanee his thoughts about Muani and the possibility of linking up with the Frenchman at Old Trafford next season.

Sabitzer said, “I know him, he is a very good player. But I am not involved in transfer activities.”

“I can only say what kind of player he is. He has made an incredible step this year. So it’s clear that many clubs are interested.”

Sabitzer was once again asked about his immediate future and where he sees himself playing. The Austrian has made no secret of his wish to remain in England beyond the end of his loan spell.

The 29-year-old told Plettenberg that the sheer size and magnitude of United has surprised him and the Red Devils are bigger than Bayern Munich.

“I’ve already experienced a lot in my career, including Bayern Munich. Here, everything is bigger. There are even more people who care about you. People are crazy about Manchester United.”

“You can feel it at Old Trafford. So I can only say that I enjoy being here and I’m very proud to have managed to be a part of the club.”

Sabitzer confirmed to Plettenberg that communication between himself and Thomas Tuchel is yet to be established.

As per the United man, discussions with Tuchel will likely be held at the end of the season when a decision on his future will be taken.

One of Sabitzer’s teammates came to the fore during his chat with Plettenberg – Casemiro.

Sabitzer hailed the Brazilian as an experienced professional who has won multiple accolades across his illustrious career. Sabitzer reiterated that Casemiro “holds the team together” and is a leader on the pitch.

He lauded Casemiro’s contributions as a big reason behind United’s success this season.

