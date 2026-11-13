Andrey Santos: Man United star responds to Mauricio Pochettino’s Old Trafford move

Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos has endured a tough start to the new campaign since arriving at Old Trafford this summer. Signed as part of INEOS’ plans to strengthen the midfield, the Brazilian is yet to live up to expectations.

Santos has made 10 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season, seven of which were starts, and he is yet to register a goal contribution.

Former Manchester United manager Michael Carrick mostly preferred to pair Youri Tielemans with Kobbie Mainoo in midfield this season. With the Englishman vacating his position this week and Mauricio Pochettino taking his place, Santos’ fortunes at Old Trafford could take a positive turn.

The Brazilian is currently with the national team, where he was asked about a myriad of topics, including incoming manager Pochettino.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2026/27 Season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 3 1 10 Minutes 336 161 66 563 Starts 4 2 1 7 Sub appearances 2 1 0 3 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions xG (PL) 0.19 – – 0.19 xA (PL) 0.30 – – 0.30 xG + xA (PL) 0.49 – – 0.49 Avg rating 6.68 6.85 6.21 6.68 Shots 2 0 0 2 Shots on target 1 0 0 1 Shot accuracy % 50.0% – – 50.0% Conversion % 0.0% – – 0.0% Passes 229 124 54 407 Accurate passes 204 115 47 366 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Pass accuracy % 89.1% 92.7% 87.0% 89.9% Key passes 3 0 0 3 Dribbles attempted 2 1 1 4 Dribbles completed 0 0 1 1 Dribble success % 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 25.0% Tackles 11 6 2 19 Interceptions 5 3 2 10 Tackles + interceptions 16 9 4 29 Blocks 0 0 0 0 Duels 43 17 11 71 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Duels won 25 12 10 47 Duels won % 58.1% 70.6% 90.9% 66.2% Dribbled past 1 0 0 1 Fouls won 8 5 2 15 Fouls committed 6 3 0 9 Offsides 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

Santos coy about Pochettino

Speaking to the press before United announced Pochettino’s appointment, Santos said: “On Pochettino, it’s hard to say because I don’t know what’s happening. My focus is only here. I’m focused on doing my job, playing well and performing well.”

Santos was on Chelsea’s books during the Argentine’s tenure at Stamford Bridge in the 2023/24 season, but was out on loan to Nottingham Forest and later Strasbourg. As such, the Brazilian did not actually work with Pochettino, and this will be the first time that he teams up with the manager.

When asked about the pressures of representing both United and Brazil, Santos insisted that he likes working under pressure. He stated: “First of all, of course I really like pressure.”

“As you know, I think if you want to achieve something and work hard, you have to live with pressure. I have a lot of pressure there [at Manchester United], and I have a lot of pressure here too.”

World Cup dream

Santos went on to open up on his World Cup dream, where he insisted that he has no hard feelings about being overlooked for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He continued: “I was part of the process for the last World Cup. I received quite a few call-ups.”

“Of course, I wanted to be in the final squad, at the World Cup, but the manager chose another player. I’m fully aware of that and I respect it. He knows what he’s doing. That’s in the past now.”

The Brazilian has been involved with the Seleção since the summer’s grand event and is already looking ahead to the next World Cup. He added: “Of course, I really wanted to play in a World Cup. It has always been my dream, my objective. I couldn’t be there in 2026, but now I have to work hard at my club to keep being here and think about the 2030 World Cup.”

Santos also reiterated that he is comfortable carrying out both defensive and attacking roles in midfield, concluding: “Wherever the manager needs me, I’ll always do my best.”

Only time will tell if the 22-year-old can become a key figure under Pochettino at Old Trafford. For now, Santos will be eager to give a good account of himself during the international break, when the Seleção face Japan and Singapore in friendlies.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images