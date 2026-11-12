Home » The eight words from Harry Maguire that show what sacked Michael Carrick meant to the Man United dressing room

The eight words from Harry Maguire that show what sacked Michael Carrick meant to the Man United dressing room

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Mykonos Harry

Following days of widespread speculation, Manchester United officially confirmed on Thursday that they had parted ways with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

Carrick initially returned to Old Trafford as interim manager in January, following Ruben Amorim‘s sacking, and mounted an extraordinary rescue act.

He guided the Red Devils to a third-place finish following a spirited 17-game run to end the 2025-26 campaign, securing 12 wins, three draws, and just two defeats.

After such an impressive turnaround, handing him the permanent role felt indisputable; in truth, it made complete sense at the time.

A poor start to the 2026-27 campaign

However, Carrick struggled to carry that momentum into what was supposed to be his first full season in charge.

United rapidly lost their competitive edge, picking up only one league victory in 10 games this season. This dire run leaves the 20-time English champions languishing in the relegation zone (18th in the league table).

With 28 games remaining and ample points still on offer, the Old Trafford hierarchy decided a swift intervention was necessary, so they have turned to Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino to spearhead a resurgence.

Naturally, Carrick’s departure has sparked widespread reaction from pundits, analysts, and members of the United squad itself.

Michael Carrick’s record as Man United boss
Stat Michael Carrick (caretaker) Michael Carrick
From 21/11/2021 13/01/2026
To 02/12/2021 present
Won 2 15
Drawn 1 8
Lost 0 9
Win % 66.7% 46.9%
Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Manchester United players react

Harry Maguire was the first player to break his silence following the 45-year-old’s dismissal, posting an Instagram story with the message:

“Will always be a legend. Respect. Thank you.”

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo soon followed suit, sharing a tribute on his Instagram Stories and writing: “Thank you for everything, boss.”

Mainoo to Carrick Instagram

Patrick Dorgu also expressed his gratitude via his Instagram Stories, posting: “Thank you, coach and good luck for the future.”

Youngsters Tyler Fletcher and Shea Lacey added their own tributes.

Fletcher posted: “Thank you for everything,” while Lacey shared: “Thank you for everything, boss. I wish you all the best for the future.”

The outpouring of messages underscores just how well-respected and popular Carrick remained within the Old Trafford dressing room.

Results are everything in football

However, top-flight football remains relentlessly results-driven, and ultimately, a lack of points proved the former midfielder’s undoing.

As the Pochettino era dawns, United will hope the squad rapidly buys into the Argentine’s high-intensity methods to kick-start a successful new chapter at M16.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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