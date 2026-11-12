Bruno Fernandes rejects second Manchester United contract offer



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has turned down a second contract offer from the club, The Athletic has confirmed.

Uncertain future

Fernandes’ United future is far from secure as his deal winds down. His current terms expire in the summer of 2027, although United retain the option of extending it by an additional 12 terms.

However, as it stands, he will be free to speak to other clubs from January.

It’s understood that United have been locked in talks for some time now with his representatives over fresh terms but a breakthrough has yet to be found.

The Portugal international enjoyed a superb 2025/26 season as he helped United finish third and secure Champions League football after a two-year absence. He recorded 21 Premier League assists, breaking the longstanding Premier League record that was held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Fernandes claimed the FWA Footballer of the Year and PFA Player of the Year awards. These were in addition to winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year prize.

However, he has struggled to attain those heights this season as the Red Devils languish in the relegation zone. Apart from his hat-trick against Ipswich Town, Fernandes has not produced another memorable performance.

Bruno Fernandes Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 9 4 1 14 Minutes 810 325 17 1152 Goals 4 2 0 6 Assists 2 0 0 2

United want to keep Fernandes but according to Laurie Whitwell and Adam Crafton of The Athletic, talks over a new contract have hit a stumbling block.

Fernandes update

The newspaper reports, “Bruno Fernandes has turned down a second contract offer from Manchester United.”

“Talks over a new deal for Fernandes, United’s club captain, have been ongoing since the summer, when the first proposal was made and rejected by the Portuguese.”

“United have more recently followed up with improved terms, but Fernandes is not yet satisfied, so further negotiations are anticipated.”

“Salary and length of contract are aspects being discussed for the 32-year-old, whose current deal expires in June 2027.”

It’s said that Fernandes’ declining form has not diminished his standing at Old Trafford, where he is still considered the team’s best player. The playmaker is weighing his future, having previously attracted strong interest from the Saudi Pro League and Galatasaray.

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