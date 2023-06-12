Manchester United have talked to father of Felix Nmecha about possible transfer



Manchester United have held talks with the father and representative of Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha.

The midfielder, whose style of player has been likened to the legendary Zinedine Zidane according to the Bundesliga official website, is on United’s radar as the English club looks to strengthen their midfield this summer.

German journalist Patrick Berger reports that Borussia Dortmund are also keen to sign Nmecha. He is seen within Signal Iduna Park as the ideal successor to Jude Bellingham, who is making the move to Real Madrid.

Berger reports, “Dortmund have several candidates in their sights – one of them is Felix Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg.

“As SPORT1 learned, Manchester United is said to have thrown its hat in the ring and already had talks with Felix Nmecha’s father.

“The Premier League is of course attractive to Felix Nmecha. The VfL pro, who was born in Hamburg, grew up in England and played for Manchester City in his youth.”

Nmecha already made an appearance for Man City under Pep Guardiola.

He provided an assist for Kevin de Bruyne in the Champions League in a 3-0 win against Olympiacos. Man City released Nmecha in 2021 before the 22-year-old was quickly snatched up by Wolfsburg.

Nmecha also made his debut for the German national team against Belgium in a friendly earlier this year.

During his time in Germany, he has only grown in stature and reputation. Last season, he managed to score three goals and register six assists in the league.

Berger adds that a transfer fee of €15 million would be enough to make Wolfsburg part with their player.

Nmecha primarily plays as a number 8, in the box-to-box role. He is currently in rehab in Portugal, where he is recovering from an ankle injury.

