Folarin Balogun: How Mauricio Pochettino could impact Man United’s striker pursuit

Mauricio Pochettino is closing in on Manchester United job after agreeing to replace Michael Carrick as the club’s head coach.

Reports suggest Carrick has yet to be formally informed of the club’s decision and was present at Carrington on Wednesday. This may prove to be his final training session as United head coach, with Jason Wilcox expected to break the news to him on Thursday.

However, Carrick’s departure would be unlikely to have a significant impact unless INEOS address the issues he has dealt with this season.

Folarin Balogun on Manchester United’s radar

According to Flashscore journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are weighing up the possibility of signing a new centre-forward in January after Benjamin Sesko’s shin injury left them short of options.

Michael Carrick has been forced to use the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo through the middle after United failed to bring in another striker over the summer.

It is understood that Folarin Balogun is among the players to have attracted United’s attention, and Pochettino would bring valuable first-hand knowledge of his qualities should he take charge at Old Trafford.

Pochettino “could hold key” to any move for Balogun

Mauricio Pochettino has “worked closely” with the USMNT striker, who enjoyed a stellar 2026 World Cup under the guidance of the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager.

The AS Monaco star scored three goals in the tournament, attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

“Pochettino has seen him perform at international level and would be able to offer a detailed assessment of whether his movement, finishing and overall approach would translate to the demands of the Premier League,” Jones’s report states.

F. Balogun – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Competition Ligue 1 UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions Apps 6 1 7 Minutes 152 78 230 Starts 0 1 1 Goals 1 0 1 Non-penalty goals 1 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 Minutes per goal 152 – 230 Avg rating 5.55 5.90 5.67 Shots 8 2 10 Shots on target 4 1 5 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 50.0% 50.0% Conversion % 12.5% 0.0% 10.0% Passes 30 6 36 Pass accuracy % 70.0% 100.0% 75.0% Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Key passes 0 – 0 Dribbles attempted 4 2 6 Dribbles completed 0 0 0 Dribble success % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Tackles 1 0 1 Interceptions 0 0 0 Tackles + interceptions 1 0 1 Blocks 1 0 1 Duels 17 2 19 Duels won 5 0 5 Duels won % 29.4% 0.0% 26.3% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 2 0 2 Fouls committed 3 0 3 Yellow cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 · Monaco 2026/27 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – 0 0 Penalties conceded – 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 11 Nov 2026

Last summer, the former Arsenal youngster reportedly came very close to joining Everton before deciding against completing the move to Merseyside on deadline day.

It is now claimed that United are among the clubs to have assessed the 25-year-old’s profile, and that a January departure from Monaco is possible.

“Pochettino is aware of United’s interest in him and is open to taking the job – meaning an appointment would give the club an important source of insight before deciding whether to pursue Balogun,” the report adds.

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