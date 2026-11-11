Man United have their eyes on Bart Verbruggen amid Senne Lammens’ poor form in goal

So many things have gone wrong for Manchester United this season, from poor recruitment in the summer to Michael Carrick’s tactical and selection errors.

But what has really let the club down is the underperformance of several key stars, including Senne Lammens in goal.

The Belgian dropped arguably his worst display in a red shirt last weekend, as he was culpable for three of the goals scored by Aston Villa on the night.

Fans were ecstatic when INEOS signed the 24-year-old last year to replace the bumbling Andre Onana. The former Royal Antwerp ace’s debut season could not have gone any better.

Senne Lammens has struggled this season

But this term, the United No.1 has struggled to replicate last season’s form, and with INEOS planning to overhaul the backline next summer, the goalkeeping contingent could be upgraded as well.

TEAMtalk have revealed that the Red Devils are long-term admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen.

The 24-year-old has already kept 12 clean sheets this season, with the Seagulls soaring in second place in the Premier League table.

United are not the only bigwigs in the race, with Liverpool identifying the Dutchman as Alisson’s successor, while Real Madrid are also looking at Bart Verbruggen to eventually replace Thibaut Courtois.

Stat Bart Verbruggen Apps 13 Minutes 1170 Clean sheets 10 Goals conceded 7 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Source: Transfermarkt

Bart Verbruggen on United’s radar

“Bart Verbruggen is becoming as one of the most wanted goalkeepers in Europe, with Liverpool and Real Madrid on a growing list of clubs monitoring the Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper.

“Chelsea and Manchester United remain long-term admirers of Verbruggen, while Bayern Munich have previously made enquiries and continue to track his progress, too.”

The former Anderlecht ace is content at the South Coast club but would find it hard to turn down a big side should they approach.

His current deal is valid until 2028, and the team from the Amex could demand a record fee for a goalkeeper to part ways. Whether United will take the punt remains to be seen.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images