

Manchester United are reeling in 18th place in the Premier League after 10 games, with head coach Michael Carrick on the brink of the sack.

There are valid reasons for INEOS to pull the plug, but the co-owners are not devoid of blame either, having failed to strengthen at the back despite the glaring need for reinforcements.

Full-back is an area where the Red Devils have struggled, with left-back Luke Shaw perennially injured as expected while right-back Diogo Dalot has struggled to plug the gap in the Englishman’s absence.

According to recent reports, the 20-time English league champions have identified Mauricio Pochettino, the United States men’s national team head coach, as the replacement for the former United midfielder.

Why United need new full-backs

Interestingly, the Argentine coach is known for his high-octane style of play, in which he likes to push his full-backs high and wide.

United lack the quality needed to pull this off, which explains why the club are looking at Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto ahead of the January window.

The Frenchman enjoyed his most productive spell under the USMNT boss during the 2023/24 season, notching nine assists in all competitions for Chelsea, his most productive season for the Blues to date.

talkSPORT has reported that Manchester City are also eyeing the France international due to Enzo Maresca’s close ties with the right-back.

With Malo Gusto managing only three starts in the league this season, a change in scenery could do his career a world of good.

M. Gusto 23/24 season stats Stat Premier League FA Cup League Cup All competitions Apps 27 5 5 40 Minutes 1754 410 308 2614 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 6 3 – 9 Yellow cards 7 0 0 7 Red cards 1 0 0 1

Pochettino would love to sign Malo Gusto

However, it will be far from easy to sign the 23-year-old in the winter, as Chelsea will demand £75 million to part ways with the former Olympique Lyon ace.

“Manchester United and Manchester City are both keeping tabs on Malo Gusto, talkSPORT understands. Chelsea value the Frenchman at £75million.

“The Chelsea defender has seen his role reduced since Xabi Alonso’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, leading him to be linked with an exit.”

Malo Gusto can also play on the opposite flank and can double up as a defensive midfielder or even a wing-back if needed. Such versatility would be an asset for Pochettino. However, a move for the Blues ace could spell trouble for Dalot.

With City reportedly facing a hefty punishment for breaching financial rules, United could potentially have a free run at the player. But such an outlay could prove difficult to pull off for INEOS.

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