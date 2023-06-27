Man United change their minds about David de Gea’s new contract

Manchester United have backed out of a deal to give David de Gea a new contract, according to The Athletic.

The veteran keeper has been in negotiations with the club for several months after they failed to trigger a one-year extension on his old deal.

The new deal on the table was reported to be in the region of £200,000 per week, almost half his previous £375,000pw deal.

With the clock running down to that deal’s expiry on Friday, reports have claimed that either De Gea or the club was hesitating on signing off on the deal.

But now, the reliable outlet has revealed that in fact despite De Gea having signed the new £200,000 per week deal, the club effectively tore it up and have replaced it with one that offers a drastically further reduced salary.

“”They have now submitted a new proposal to De Gea, whose contract expires on June 30, with an even lower salary.

“This is yet to be agreed by the goalkeeper, who wants to continue playing at the highest level and is now considering his options.

The Athletic notes that the two sides are still in discussion and that there is interest from Saudi Arabia which could offer the Spaniard greater compensation.

Earlier today The Peoples Person detailed reports suggesting that the Red Devils are lining up a €50 million bid for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana but are waiting to see if De Gea accepts the Saudi deal.

The Athletic have not confirmed or denied this.

It may be that if De Gea stays, United will bring in a younger keeper to provide competition, but if he goes, they will go for the Cameroonian.

Whatever happens, it is a tremendous fall from grace for the triple Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award winner and current Premier League Golden Glove award holder.

