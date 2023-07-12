“I really liked that role”: Mason Mount opens up on his first Manchester United appearance



Mason Mount has expressed his delight at playing his first game as a Manchester United player and meeting some of the club’s amazing foreign support.

Mount played the first 45 minutes as the Red Devils beat Leeds United by two goals to nil courtesy of goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

The new United number seven put up an encouraging and extremely promising display, which Erik ten Hag was quick to recognize and laud in the media.

Mount particularly excelled in his pressing, which was infectious and set the tempo for the rest of his teammates.

He had a few opportunities to get on the score sheet and will undoubtedly feel slightly disappointed that he did not score a goal.

The 24-year-old spoke to club media after the game and gave his verdict on his display in the middle of the park alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal Mejbri.

“I really liked that role today,” Mount said. “Being able to drop in and get on the ball and start the play from a bit deeper, but also having that freedom to be able to get forward and get in the box. I tried to make the runs in behind and help the press from the front. I had that chance just by starting off the press.”

On the youngsters’ heroic displays especially in the second half, Mount stated, “When the younger boys came on and played, they were amazing. They were brilliant. It was really exciting for the club to see them come on and do well.”

The former Chelsea star went on to declare his surprise at the level of admiration and adoration United have been shown in Oslo.

He pointed out that since touching down at the airport until the final whistle was blown, fans have been unequivocal in their support for the team. The midfielder vowed that the players are all working towards making them proud.

“I’ve seen it first hand now. They came out and showed up for us today and it’s amazing to see.”

Mount added that he more than understands what Ten Hag expects of him further down the line.

“It was a good start today, a good win. As I said, it’s important to get the minutes in the legs, but it’s important to win as well and that’s what we want to do this season.”

“All of us had a tough week, but it’s great to have that 45 minutes in the tank now.”

The Red Devils’ attention now shits to their next friendly clash against Lyon in Edinburgh next week.

