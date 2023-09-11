Donny van de Beek unlikely to leave Manchester United this month



Fabrizio Romano believes there is a “very good chance” Donny van de Beek will remain at Old Trafford until January at least, amid continued reports linking the Dutch midfielder to Turkey.

The transfer guru reveals Van de Beek is unwilling to go on loan for the sake of it, instead preferring to wait for a move that makes the most sense for the next stage of his career.

Champions League football is thought to be a priority for the Dutchman when considering potential deals.

Unfortunately, clubs across Europe have already submitted their official squads for the upcoming tournament as per UEFA regulations.

This means even if Van de Beek was to join one of the Turkish clubs in the Champions League – for example, Galatasaray, who share a group with United – he will not be registered to play in the competition.

Romano believes the midfielder was never particularly keen on a move to Turkey regardless.

Van de Beek has been linked to a host of teams this summer but Romano reveals it was Real Sociedad who came closest to securing his services.

A loan move to the La Liga side was “really really close” but ultimately collapsed because United were unable to reach an agreement over the fee and the salaray coverage involved in the deal.

Van de Beek was “keen” on the switch, having agreed personal terms with Real Sociedad.

The prospect of playing in La Liga; in the Champions League; and in a team with obvious needs in central midfield were thought to be particularly alluring to the Dutchman.

Real Sociedad were unable to cover his wages at Old Trafford, however, and the deal failed.

Romano asserts it’s extremely likely Van de Beek will remain at Old Trafford as a result, as he is unconvinced by projects elsewhere after being so close to a move to the Spanish side.

This extended stay in Manchester will only last until January, however, with Romano believing the Dutch midfielder will leave once the transfer window reopens.

