“He still doesn’t know…” Lamine Yamal takes a swipe at Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona performance

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been heavily involved since his return to Old Trafford at the end of a temporary spell with Barcelona. The Englishman spent last campaign on loan at Camp Nou following a strained relationship with former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Rashford was a huge hit in Spain, finishing his temporary stay with 14 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 32 18 8 10 3 - 1,762' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 49 26 14 15 3 - 2,622'

Having won the league and the Supercopa de Espana, it was believed that the 28 year old had done enough for the Catalans to trigger a purchase option in his contract. However, Barcelona opted against it and went on to sign his countryman Anthony Gordon instead from Newcastle United.

Rashford ended up returning to Old Trafford, where he was welcomed back to the squad by Michael Carrick.

Rashford’s second stint with United

Rashford was once one of the best players at United, especially during former manager Erik ten Hag’s first season, when he registered 30 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. However, the Englishman failed to live up to those high standards, and his career hit a low after a rift with Amorim.

The Red Devils were looking for a new left-forward this summer, but their academy graduate’s return jeopardised their plans. Rashford, meanwhile, has made the position his own with some strong performances so far.

The Englishman started the campaign from the bench, with Patrick Dorgu utilised in the left-forward role against Hull City on opening day. Rashford replaced the Dane at the break and has started every game in the league and EFL Cup since.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 3 - - - - 278' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 80' UEFA Champions League - - - - - - - Total 5 4 - - - - 358'

The Barcelona spell certainly had an impact on the Englishman. His former team-mate, Lamine Yamal, has now revealed how Rashford quickly learned from his experience during his time in Spain.

Rashford was initially unaware of El Clasico significance

Speaking to Movistar, as cited by Mirror, Yamal suggested that Rashford was unaware of the significance of El Classico during his first appearance in the historic tie. He said: “Rashford’s first Clasico, which we lost 2-1 at the Bernabeu, I saw him play and thought, ‘he still doesn’t know what a Clasico is’.”

The Spaniard, however, added that the experience helped the Englishman, who was prepared for his second appearance in El Clasico. Yamal continued: “Then in the second leg, he realised what a Clasico was all about, scoring a free-kick and playing with a completely different intensity.”

“When you come from La Masia, from your very first Clasico, you know what it’s all about and you know that match is a battle.”

Final Thoughts

United will be counting on Rashford to deliver after the club’s dismal start to the new campaign. The Englishman will also be itching to score his first goal of the season and prove his worth to supporters.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images